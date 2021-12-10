OMG — Pat McGrath Labs’ Most Romantic Collab Yet Is With Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Around this time last year, Netflix released Bridgerton and about 82 million of us watched with jaws dropped. Makeup artist Pat McGrath was right there with us, which is why she chose Bridgerton for Pat McGrath Labs‘ most romantic collaboration yet. “Like so many people, I fell in love at first swoon with Bridgerton,” McGrath said in a statement. “I created a limited-edition cosmetic collection inspired by the romance and searing passion that we saw in Season 1. I have always been obsessed with Regency beauty and was thrilled to interpret the era with a modern homage.”

She did this via a new MTHRSHP Eye Palette, Divine Blush + Glow Trio and Highlighters in collectible packaging. Think ultra-regal colors, pastel blue and pink, and golds that scream Daphne Bridgerton. “Again, I love to tie in the idea of playing with the Regency [period], playing with the sumptuousness but then also adding in a little bit of New Romantics, adding in the world that I’m obsessed with as well,” McGrath told WWD. “It’s going to be fun to see a juxtaposition between my world, and even parts of punk.”

The entire collection launches on the brand’s website on December 26, so save your holiday money because this will sell out. Check out the entire collection, below, and come back here to shop.

Skin Fetish: Sublime Skin Highlighter

Choose from XTREME GOLD 002 and INCANDESCENT GOLD 002 of this cult-fave gel-powder highlighter for Regency-inspired glowing skin.

MTHRSHP: Diamond Of The First Water

McGrath says this gorge six-shade palette has “royal, ravishing and romantic eye shadows.”

Divine Blush + Glow Trio: Love At First Blush

Get two Divine Blush shades and a Divine Glow Highlighter in one palette for your blushing beauty look this season.