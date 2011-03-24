Pat McGrath Gives Us Blush Application Pointers

I had the pleasure of chatting with Pat McGrath yesterday afternoon regarding the Fall 2011 shows many of which she had a hand in. She walked us through the lip color she created for Nina Ricci (and gave us a good substitute, COVERGIRL’s Lip Perfection in Temptress), and made it clear that brows are back for the fall season.

McGrath then began to talk about the rise of blush for fall as well, and hit on a few key points about applying blush that are important year round. When you’re applying blush, McGrath said that if your face is longer you’ll want to lift your face a bit and concentrate the blush higher up. She also mentioned that for round faces, don’t just leave the blush on the apples of the cheek. Make sure to push it back from the apples for dimension and apply “around where you feel a glow on your face, but just don’t be splotchy with it.” McGrath also favors cream blush because you can “always put it on and then take it away” especially COVERGIRL and Olay Simply Ageless Blush, which were often used this past fall season.

The makeup legend also made sure to mention that letting our “natural glow” shine through is extremely important now, and less is more “skin is in.” So, McGrath mentioned that if you feel like you have layered too much foundation on, simply wipe off the excess to bring back that natural glow.

Image: Imaxtree.com