Pat McGrath Just Became the First-Ever Makeup Artist to Be Awarded a Damehood

That’s Dame McGrath, to you. In the Queen’s New Year 2021 Honours List, Queen Elizabeth II awarded Pat McGrath, D.B.E. Dame of the British Empire for services to the Fashion and Beauty Industry and Diversity. She’s the first makeup artist to ever achieve the recognition. How cool is that?

“I am truly delighted and humbled to be given this wonderful honor,” McGrath said in a statement. “My mother’s obsession with beauty and fashion ignited my passion for this amazing industry and I feel blessed to have the privilege of working with some of the most extraordinary people throughout my career.”

According to Vogue UK, McGrath has always credited her mother for her love of style. “She trained me, basically, to do the shows, right there… look at the pattern, check the fabrics, look for the make-up – and begin,” she told Vogue back in 2007. Earlier in 2003, she told Time magazine that her mom was “always mixing up colors because there wasn’t anything out there for black skin.”

In a new Instagram post, McGrath thanked everyone in her life who made this award possible—including her mother. “I want to thank all of the amazing people in my life – my mother Jean McGrath, my family, friends, colleagues and you, my fellow Beauty Lovers, who contributed to this award,” she wrote.

“When I first launched my brand, PAT McGRATH LABS, it was designed to inspire self-expression and individuality,” she continued. “I dedicate this honour in tribute to Makeup Artists everywhere, I adore each and every one of you.”

