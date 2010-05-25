Pastels Are The Hottest Thing For Summer! How To Use The Soft Shades

Adding a bit of color to your look for the warmer months is a great way to get into the season. Whether it be by way of shimmer, bright blush, or a bit of pastel shadow, colors are key for livening up your face.

e.lf. Cosmetics Creative Director Achelle Dunaway shows us how to apply these trendy shades to pull off the look. Follow her step-by-step beauty advice in the video above, and try the trend for yourself!





Step 1: Blend tinted moisturizer all over your face.

Step 2: Add pale pink blush to the apples of the cheeks.

Step 3: Add a darker pink blush on top of the pale blush and blend outwards.

Step 4: Prime your eyelids before placing shadow on the lid.

Step 5: Then, use a nude cream shadow to set the eye.

Step 6: Sweep a soft shimmer shadow over the crease.

Step 7: Next, sweep a pastel shade over the crease of your eye.

Step 8: To add a bit more color, use a pastel shade to line your lash line.

Step 9: Add a bit of shimmer to your cheekbones and above the lip.

Step 10: Complete the look with a bit of a pale pink gloss.

