The Most Flattering Way To Wear Color This Spring

To our maroon lipsticks and deep navy lacquers, we say, “See you next winter!” As spring begins to bloom, we’re ready to coat our lids, lips and tips with softer, more colorful hues that offer subtle, yet intentional color that anyone can pull off.

Rose Petal Pink

If hibernating indoors for the last few months has left you looking like Casper’s cousin (trust us, we’re right there with you), a soft pink blush, like Chanel’s Joues Contraste Powder Blush in Pink Explosion ($43, chanel.com), should definitely be in your future. But don’t stop there. Follow the lead of spring runway shows such as Blugirl and Costello Tagliapietra, and multitask with that pink. Wear the shade on your lips, eyes and nails. This season’s pink is a cotton candy hue, a touch brighter than the subtle pink of springs past, but lighter than bold fuchsias we love to dabble with on special occasions.

Products To Try: Apply Shiseido Luminizing Satin Eye Color Trio in Pink Sand ($33, shiseido.com) for flushed lids, dab on Laura Mercier Créme Smooth Lip Colour in 60’s Pink ($26, lauramercier.com) for a subtle stain and finish with Deborah Lippmann Groove Is In The Heart ($17, lippmanncollection.com) for matching tips that offer a little more personality than your typical pale pink polish.

Shimmering Aqua Blue

Shows like Anthony Vaccarello and Joy Cioci featured lids with a soft pop of baby blue that everyone can pull off. The blue to play with this season has a lustrous effect in the light, but stops short of full-on glitter. Add dimension with pearl or silver highlights to create an effect that’s more water’s edge than winter ice queen.

Products To Try: Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour in Mint Snow ($24) has a rounded tip that lets you create a one-step smoky eye. For the exact look used at Anthony Vaccarello, blend Estée Lauder Pure Color Stay-On Shadow Paint in Steel ($24, esteelauder.com) and Pure Color Eyeliner Kajal Intense Duo in Black/Blue ($23, esteelauder.com) to create a pastel shade. Or try Flower Shadow Play Eye Shadow Quad in Blue Lagoons ($9.98, walmart.com) from Drew Barrymore’s new cosmetic line. To match, top your tips with Zoya Spring 2013 Lovely in Blu ($8, zoya.com), a perfect-for-spring, baby blue hue.

Subtle Mint Green

The Color of the Year is emerald — a deep green that flatters most, but is a bit of a beauty risk. For a more user-friendly hue, create a sheer wash of green on the lids, like the look makeup artist Tom Pecheux created for models at Derek Lam.

Products To Try: To recreate the lids at Derek Lam, apply Estée Lauder Pure Color Stay-On Shadow Paint in Extreme Emerald ($24, esteelauder.com) to fingertips and dab lightly for a glossy finish. Lancôme Color Design Infinité 24H in Tremendous Turquoise ($24.50, lancome-usa.com) is a tad lighter with a subtle, playful shine that can be applied lightly for a sheer effect. Green nails can be a little loud, but Butter London in Fiver ($15, butterlondon.com), an opaque mint cream, is subtle, inviting and perfect for everyday wear.

