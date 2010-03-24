Pastel Shadow for Spring: Would You Try The Trend?

Pastels remind me of Easter– dying eggs, eating Peeps (I’m obsessed, I buy them by the pack, and then go back for more when they are 50 percent off…), and eating lots of chocolate. By the way, I’m Jewish, so Easter has never related to me in any way, shape, or form (except for the candy and pretty colors).

I’m loving the fact that pastels are in for eyes this season– shades of purple, light pinks, greens, and blues. Better yet– I’m not alone in my obsession. We polled our Facebook Fans and an overwhelming majority (89 percent) agreed that pastel colors are a must-have on your eyes for the spring season.

Here are our picks for the best shadow shades to start trying as the weather gets warmer, along with some lower priced options for all you penny-pinchers out there!

Purples:

1. Stila Eye Shadow Duo

Stila’s duo shadows are the perfect way to take on the pastel trend– this violet shade is gorgeous, and when you want to amp up your eye for a night on the town you can add a bit of the darker shadow to your daytime look. A key detail to note is that these shadows look great when wet as well– so try the pastel violet on your lid from crease to lashline, then wet your brush and apply the darker shadow along the lashline only. (Stila Eye Shadow Duo in Pan, Orchid, $20, at drugstore.com).



2. L’Oreal Wear Infinite Single Eye Shadow, Violet Petal, Matte

This shadow is a cheaper option to Stila’s duo palette– the matte shade is great for those wary of the color, as it leaves a very soft finish. You can of course layer on for a stronger, bolder color as well. (L’Oreal Wear Infinite Single Eye Shadow in Violet Petal 501, Matte, $4.48, at drugstore.com).

Pinks:

3. Jane Iredale PurePressed Triple Eye Shadow in Think Pink

These three powders are highly pigmented to give your shadow a strong color– my favorite shade for spring is the middle color in the wheel. Sweep it softly across your lid for a light pop of pink, or apply it in layers for a bold pink lid like we saw on the Ruffian catwalk. (Jane Iredale PurePressed Triple Eye Shadow in Think Pink, $27, at beauty.com).

4. Revlon Matte Eye Shadow in Pink Innocence

Revlon’s matte shadow is a great pastel pink color and for under 5 bucks it’s hard to resist. To make this shade really pop, wet your brush and apply along your entire lid for a darker, bolder color. (Revlon Matte Eye Shadow in Pink Innocence, $4.99, at drugstore.com).

Greens:

5. Givenchy The Prisme! Again Eye Shades in Green Envy

The Prisme eye cubes from Givenchy are one of the best shadow palettes available– they come in an adorable box and have four coordinating shades that you can wear during the day and transition to a night out on the town. The mint green is my favorite shade in the box– and the best option for testing out the spring pastel trend. But, you have all four, so why not try them all? (Givenchy The Prisme! Again Eye Shades in Green Envy, $50, at yesstyle.com).

6. Organic Wear Duo Eye Shadow in Green Eyes

Green shadows are often skipped over in drugstore aisles, but can really look quite good if done well (and on the right skin tones). If you have a darker skin tone, try the lighter shade in this palette. For fairer skin tones, try the dark green shade, but don’t overdo it. (Organic Wear Duo Eye Shadow in Green Eyes, $7.95, at drugstore.com).

Blues:

7. NARS Single Eyeshadow in Sugarbaby

First of all, this NARS shadow has the cutest name, and secondly– it’s exactly what I think of when pastels come to mind. This shade is the ideal color to be used as a liner — it almost perfectly matches Nanette Lepore’s shade which was lined along the bottom lashline for her Spring ’10 show. You can also brush it across your lids for a bold pop of blue. Again, this shade works best on girls with fair skin tones or darker complexions, but when used in small amounts it can work on anyone– feel free to experiment! (NARS Single Eyeshadow in Sugarbaby, $23, at narscosmetics.com).

8. Korres Eyeshadow

This all-natural brand makes an amazing line of shadows (including a great pastel pink and purple shade too!), but I especially love this light blue shade. If you’re planning on wearing it to work, lightly sweep it across your lids for a glimmering powder blue shade. For a night out, try the wet brush trick again– which will give the shade a little bit of a bolder color and make more of a statement. (Korres Eyeshadow in Sky Blue, $7, at korresusa.com)

