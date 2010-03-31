Pretty Opaque Pastel Polishes

Dial up your AOL connection and don your flannel: Between the return of vampire madness, Dr. Martins, deep matte lipstick and now, pastel nail polish, I have to check my flux capacitor and make sure we’re actually still in 2010. The latest opaque pastel nail polishes to hit the market call to mind a decidedly Hard Candy-esque ’90s era. Here, our favorite creamy spring nail lacquers:

Maybelline’s Express Finish 50 Second Nail Color Sweet Thing Collection

The candy sweet colors evoke spring like nothing else can, and each shade is more wearable than the next. When they claim it dries in 50 seconds, they aren’t kidding. I timed it with my stop watch application on my iPhone. Price: $4, Where to Buy: drugstore.com

Jessica Custom Nail Color in Build Me A Pyramid

This is a cool pink opaque polish that will liven up any outfit in a flash. It’s a dusty, creamy pink that treads the line between subtle and girly. Price: $6, Where to Buy: spiralhaircase.com

Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure in Yellow Kitty

This creamy pastel yellow is a complete manicure captured in a single bottle. Combining a a base coat, strengthener, growth treatment and top coat with color, this polish does it all. How’s that for multi-tasking? Price: $8, Where to Buy: ulta.com

Essie Polish in Lilacism

A satiny smooth take on purple, this polish is part of Essie’s Spring 2010 Art of Spring Collection. Essie’s warm weather violets are always something to behold and this season’s iteration is no different. This one is inspired by the pop art fashion explosion. Price: $8, Where to Buy: essieshop.com