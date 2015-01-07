Pastel Nail Polish Shades for a Light, Winter Look

You don’t have to wait for warmer weather (trust us, it might be a while) to paint your nails in pastels. Creamy whites, pale pinks, baby blues, and even soft greys will add a light, delicate touch to a winter beauty look. And after a holiday season that was dominated by glitter, appliques, high impact color, and metallic manis, a soft shade might be exactly what your nails need.
To get the most out of these light pigmented color, make sure your nails are completely free of polish so that a leftover, darker color won’t shine through the lacquer. This also includes removing excess color that landed on your cuticle with a Q-tip. Apply a base that will help the formula stick and will also protect your nail from staining. Paint on two coats of the desired hue and finish off with a top coat, whether that be a matte finish or a shine-enhancing product is totally up to you.
Delicate, just like the sweater, essie's Cashmere Collection is filled with pretty pastel hues with an iridescent finish. This pale mauve tone will elongate your fingers and bring attention to any jewels (especially rose gold) you're wearing on your hands.
(essie Cashmere Collection in Comfy in Cashmere, $8.50, target.com)
A cloudy grey doesn't have to damper your mood. This polish by nail pro Deborah Lippmann is set in a pastel grey that would look chic all by itself or with thin linear nail art.
(Deborah Lippmann Nail Polish in Misty Morning, $18, deborahlippmann.com)
Purple can make a bold statement even when its pastel. Indulge in a lavender color with this glossy bottle. Pair this look with a wine-hued lip product and snap a pic.
(Dolce and Gabbana The Nail Lacquer in Lilac 107, $25, sephora.com)
A coral shade calmed down, this girly lacquer is a winter beauty must-try.
(butter LONDON Kerfuffle Nail Lacquer, $15, butterlondon.com)
Paint your nails with a sophisticated pale yellow. It's a beautiful alternative to white or nude polish.
(JINsoon Nail Lacquer in Georgette, $18, nordstrom.com)
Subtly play with the negative space trend with a creamy, off-white shade.
(Flower Nail'd It Nail Lacquer in Go With the Flow-Er, $5, walmart.com)
This feminine shade of pink is as girly as you can get. It's also 100 percent vegan!
(The Body Shop Color Crush Nail Polish in Frosting Fancy, $8, thebodyshop-usa.com)
For those who want to try an unconventional style of pastel nail polish, an understated, mossy green is the way to go.
(Smith and Cult Nail Lacquer in Bitter Buddhist, $18, smithandcult.com)