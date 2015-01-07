Pastel Nail Polish Shades for a Light, Winter Look

You don’t have to wait for warmer weather (trust us, it might be a while) to paint your nails in pastels. Creamy whites, pale pinks, baby blues, and even soft greys will add a light, delicate touch to a winter beauty look. And after a holiday season that was dominated by glitter, appliques, high impact color, and metallic manis, a soft shade might be exactly what your nails need.

To get the most out of these light pigmented color, make sure your nails are completely free of polish so that a leftover, darker color won’t shine through the lacquer. This also includes removing excess color that landed on your cuticle with a Q-tip. Apply a base that will help the formula stick and will also protect your nail from staining. Paint on two coats of the desired hue and finish off with a top coat, whether that be a matte finish or a shine-enhancing product is totally up to you.

