Pastel Nail Polish: The New Hues Perfect for Spring

Hard as it may be to believe, spring is actually around the corner (finally!). Besides the hair accessories and brighter lip colors that will no doubt come along with the warmer weather, we’re also pretty excited for the change in nail polish that’ll happen. We love our dark lacquers, but spring just doesn’t feel right without a touch of pastel polish.

To help prepare your tips for the upcoming season, we’ve pulled together some of our favorite new pastel nail polishes that are hitting stores now. From mint greens to creamy oranges, you’ll be dying to get these on your fingers.

