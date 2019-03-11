15 of the Prettiest and Pristine Pastel Nail Colors to Start Test-Driving for Spring

Scroll To See More Images

Experts forecasted bold colors would be the polish du jour for 2019 and as far as I’m concerned, that includes pastels. Admittedly, I’ll always think long and hard before wearing frosted eyeshadow since I’m lazy and the application skills are limited. Plus no matter how hard I try, it tends to look more ashy than wearable. But when it comes to frosting my tips, there is no hesitation because no-thing pops against brown skin (or any skin tone for that matter) like pastel nail colors.

Back in the day when Easter Sunday meant putting on my biggest church hat and getting a fancy dress to eventually cover in stains, I was introduced to this color family. It was the one beauty product I was allowed to wear as a kid and besides lip gloss, it’s the only nostalgia-tinged staple I still wear as an almost thirty-something. Also, isn’t there something just inexplicably mood-shifting about a soft yellow or baby blue?

A bold lipstick may work for some, but when I’ve been sitting at my desk for hours and look down to catch a glimpse of my mani, the day gets a little better, even if just for a second. With that being said–and before I go borderline-creepy with my pastel nail polish obsession–here are a handful of options that cover the color gamut.

essie Stirring Secrets

A simple, yet stunning pastel peach.

$9 at Target

Orly Everything’s Peachy

A slightly darker peach who don’t want to go full-on pastel.

$5 at Beyond Polish

OPI How Does Your Zen Garden Grow?

The brightest lime green, straight from the brand’s Tokyo collection.

$11 at Ulta

Butter London Lemon Drop

Excuse us while we queue Beyonce’s LEMONADE.

$18 at Butter London

JINsoon Pinky

The perfect petal-pink for wedding season.

$18 at JINsoon

NCLA As If!

Our candy-coated dreams are realized, thanks to this lavender cream shade.

$16 at NCLA

Deborah Lippmann Above the Clouds

A light-as-air powder blue with just a hint of shimmer.

$20 at Blue Mercury

Nails Inc Rude Not To

You’d be rude to pass over this minty green.

$11 at Nails Inc

Zoya Birch

A gorgeous, classic lavender for when you get bored with eggplant purple.

$9 at HB Beauty Bar

Lauren B. Pale Sand Paradise

An icy lilac-tinged white you won’t find anywhere else.

$18 at Lauren B. Beauty

Pretty Vulgar Tickle My Fancy

Another classic lavender, but with a high-shine finish.

$20 at Pretty Vulgar

Sally Hansen Hard As Nails Xtreme Wear Babe Blue

Go outside, look up and you’ll see the inspiration for this beautiful blue.

$2.99 at Ulta

Smith & Cult Subnormal

This gray is a win-win for pastel lovers with a minimalist style.

$18 at Smith & Cult

Cote No. 71

A bright and bold periwinkle blue.

$18 at Cote

CND Vinylux Weekly Polish Strawberry Smoothie

Life is better with a little pink.

$7.40 at Walmart

Kiko Milano Mint Milk

All of a sudden, we want mint chocolate chip ice cream.

$2 at Kiko Cosmetics