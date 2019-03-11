15 of the Prettiest and Pristine Pastel Nail Colors to Start Test-Driving for Spring

Scroll To See More Images
Experts forecasted bold colors would be the polish du jour for 2019 and as far as I’m concerned, that includes pastels. Admittedly, I’ll always think long and hard before wearing frosted eyeshadow since I’m lazy and the application skills are limited. Plus no matter how hard I try, it tends to look more ashy than wearable. But when it comes to frosting my tips, there is no hesitation because no-thing pops against brown skin (or any skin tone for that matter) like pastel nail colors.
Back in the day when Easter Sunday meant putting on my biggest church hat and getting a fancy dress to eventually cover in stains, I was introduced to this color family. It was the one beauty product I was allowed to wear as a kid and besides lip gloss, it’s the only nostalgia-tinged staple I still wear as an almost thirty-something. Also, isn’t there something just inexplicably mood-shifting about a soft yellow or baby blue?
A bold lipstick may work for some, but when I’ve been sitting at my desk for hours and look down to catch a glimpse of my mani, the day gets a little better, even if just for a second. With that being said–and before I go borderline-creepy with my pastel nail polish obsession–here are a handful of options that cover the color gamut.
essie Stirring Secrets
A simple, yet stunning pastel peach.
$9 at Target
Orly Everything’s Peachy
A slightly darker peach who don’t want to go full-on pastel.
$5 at Beyond Polish
OPI How Does Your Zen Garden Grow?
The brightest lime green, straight from the brand’s Tokyo collection.
$11 at Ulta
Butter London Lemon Drop
Excuse us while we queue Beyonce’s LEMONADE.
$18 at Butter London
JINsoon Pinky
The perfect petal-pink for wedding season.
$18 at JINsoon
NCLA As If!
Our candy-coated dreams are realized, thanks to this lavender cream shade.
$16 at NCLA
Deborah Lippmann Above the Clouds
A light-as-air powder blue with just a hint of shimmer.
$20 at Blue Mercury
Nails Inc Rude Not To
You’d be rude to pass over this minty green.
$11 at Nails Inc
Zoya Birch
A gorgeous, classic lavender for when you get bored with eggplant purple.
$9 at HB Beauty Bar
Lauren B. Pale Sand Paradise
An icy lilac-tinged white you won’t find anywhere else.
$18 at Lauren B. Beauty
Pretty Vulgar Tickle My Fancy
Another classic lavender, but with a high-shine finish.
$20 at Pretty Vulgar
Sally Hansen Hard As Nails Xtreme Wear Babe Blue
Go outside, look up and you’ll see the inspiration for this beautiful blue.
$2.99 at Ulta
Smith & Cult Subnormal
This gray is a win-win for pastel lovers with a minimalist style.
$18 at Smith & Cult
Cote No. 71
A bright and bold periwinkle blue.
$18 at Cote
CND Vinylux Weekly Polish Strawberry Smoothie
Life is better with a little pink.
$7.40 at Walmart
Kiko Milano Mint Milk
All of a sudden, we want mint chocolate chip ice cream.
$2 at Kiko Cosmetics