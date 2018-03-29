How to Rock Pastel Makeup Without Looking Tacky

Like frosted makeup, anything of the pastel variation must be applied with care. While we love our delicate pinks, greens, and purples, applying too much or too little of them could make you look ashy or clownish.

And now that spring has finally arrived and your appetite for brighter shades is probably growing, it’s time for a quick refresher on two different but equally stunning ways to rock pastel without looking too tacky.

For the Bold

When you want to make a statement, concentrate on accentuating one area of the face, such as the eyes. According to Stoj, makeup artist for Streeters, the most impactful place to wear pastel colors is on your eyelids. “Start with a light coat of foundation on the eyelids to even out your skin tone,” she says. “Then apply your pastel color over your lids with a small dense brush. You can layer the color.”

When you want to give your eye more definition, Yuki Hayashi, another Streeters makeup artist, says to pair whatever color you’re wearing with a brown mascara. “Also, be sure not to apply the eyeshadow to too large of an area on your eyelid or close to your brow bone. Instead, apply a conservative amount to better define your eye shape,” she says.

For the Subtle

If you’re not a fan of bright shadows or lips, STELLAR Cosmetics founder Monika Deol says using a slight pastel shade in complexion priming and finishing is one of her best-kept secrets for brightening your face.

“Our Brilliant Primer has a slight soft pink tint in it. Cosmic Face Powder in Haze has a slight lavender tint to it. The color doesn’t show when applied, but the effect does. It just adds a warmth and brightness to the skin,” she says. Holographic lip gloss with a pastel tone, such as the Starlust Holographic Lipgloss is also a subtle way to make your complexion pop without going overboard with color.

And if you’d rather play up your eyes in a small way, Hayashi says to apply pastel shadow or liner along the top or bottom lash line for a playful accent.

Now that you’ve got the pastel playbook, take your pick of some the best products ahead.