Instagram Insta-Glam: Pastel Makeup

Pastel colors are a huge trend for spring, but it doesn’t stop with fashion. These fun colors have made their way to our faces, and we aren’t complaining. There’s something fun about gorgeous roses and purples that makes us want to have even more fun with makeup than we usually do.

If you’re hesitant, Instagram is a great place for inspiration. We’ve seen a number of great pastel makeup looks that we can’t wait to try. Take a look at some of our favorite picks above, and share with us how you’ll be bringing some springtime to your makeup routine in the comments below!

More From Beauty High:

Spring Trend Report: All the Beauty Looks You Need to Know

Pastel Nail Polish: The New Hues Perfect for Spring

Pastel Hair Dye: Everything You Need to Know About the Trend