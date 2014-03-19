Instagram Insta-Glam: Pastel Makeup

Pastel colors are a huge trend for spring, but it doesn’t stop with fashion. These fun colors have made their way to our faces, and we aren’t complaining. There’s something fun about gorgeous roses and purples that makes us want to have even more fun with makeup than we usually do.
If you’re hesitant, Instagram is a great place for inspiration. We’ve seen a number of great pastel makeup looks that we can’t wait to try. Take a look at some of our favorite picks above, and share with us how you’ll be bringing some springtime to your makeup routine in the comments below!
More From Beauty High:
Spring Trend Report: All the Beauty Looks You Need to Know
Pastel Nail Polish: The New Hues Perfect for Spring
Pastel Hair Dye: Everything You Need to Know About the Trend
@Style_and_beauty decided to skip the dark liner and try something flirty. We love how the purple brings out the color of her eyes.
We love how @Genenars played up a subtle lip with this gorgeous shadow. A very unexpected look, but it works!
This isn't your regular smokey eye. @Elceemakeup has created a look that incorporates the essence of a smokey eye, but works with these flattering pastel colors instead. It's a perfect daytime look.
Pastel hair and makeup? @Pennold is a risktaker, but we love how this look came together.
Two toned lips like @Samgardnermakeup's need to be a new trend. Can we make this happen?
Who says bright colors can't work for nightime? We love this purple look that @Jenpauloslewismua created.
We love that pastels allow you to take risks, but still keeps it wearable. Just look at @Christiecaiolamakeup's rainbow colored creation for your own inspiration!
Would you dare go pastel with your makeup?