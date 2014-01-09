Pastel Hair: Everything You Need to Know About the Trend

When it comes to hair color, no one wants a boring blonde, brunette or red shade anymore – any color of the rainbow is game when choosing a shade to dye your locks. Now, we want a pretty pastel hair shade – yes, one that you would never find in nature – to complete our look. Getting this shade just right (and keeping it) is no easy feat, so we’ve gathered all of our best inspiration articles and tricks and tips from experts to help you get the perfect pastel hair look that you desire. Read on below!

10 Best Hair Chalk Hairstyles to Make You Stand Out

Now that you’ve got pastel hair, you need to show it off! Wear your hair in braids, twists and ponytails like these so that you get the most out of that color.

Hair Chalking: We Tested Out the New Color Craze

Want pastel hair color but not quite ready to commit? Follow this guide to learn exactly how to use hair chalk, the non-permanent way to have fun with your tresses.

Bumble and bumble Launches Limited-Edition Spraychalk Collection

Hair chalking at home doesn’t have to be difficult. Bumble and bumble’s Spraychalk is as easy to use as hairspray, and it washes out after one use. Simple!

Bright Tips: I Dyed My Ends Purple & Love It — Here’s How

For just a hint of color, go for a dip-dyed look instead of all over saturation. Here’s exactly how to dye just the tips of your hair.

Colored Hair: Get Inspired to Color Outside the Lines

If you’re looking to get heavy into pastel hair dye, use our editorial “Coloring Outside the Lines” to bring inspiration to your hair salon.

Watch: How to Get the Colored Hair Trend

Go behind-the-scenes of our editorial shoot, “Coloring Outside the Lines,” to see Bumble and bumble color expert Zoe Wiepert explain exactly how she colors the hair.

Instagram Insta-Glam: Pastel Hair

Pastel hair isn’t just for glossy editorial shots! In this Instagram Insta-glam, real girls show off their actual pastel hair — and you’ll have a tough time not wanting the color yourself.

What People Actually Think of Your Weird Hair Color, Explained by GIFs

Unnatural hair colors aren’t for the faint of heart, and you’re almost sure to get strange reactions on the street. Here’s our actual account of what people think of your weird hair color. Disclaimer: We love it.

Watch: How to Get the Dip Dye Look With Chalk

There’s no need to be nervous about getting the dip dyed hair look at home once you watch this tutorial. We promise, it’s simple.

Summer Dolls: How to Embrace the Season’s Technicolor Hair Trend

We dare you to see our editorial, “Summer Dolls,” without immediately wanting peach or green hair.

The One Thing: Hair Chalk Rainbow Set

Now that you’ve decided you want to try hair chalking, here’s the kit we suggest using at home.

Sienna Miller Shows Us a New Way to Try Hair Color

When Sienna Miller stepped out with rose gold hair, we couldn’t help but immediately Pin inspiration for our next trip to our hair colorist.

Wella Trend Vision: Hairstylists Will Predict Pastel Hair Will Stick Around

What started out as a trend has turned into a mainstay, and expert hairstylists predict pastel hair will be sticking around for a while.

Watch: Colorist Aura Friedman Breaks Down the “Color Fusion” Hair Trend

Go behind-the-scenes at Fashion Week where colorist Aura Friedman explains exactly what goes on with the pastel hair color trend.