Pink, Purple, Blue and More: Hair Color Inspiration We’re ‘Dyeing’ To Try

When it comes to pastel hair colors, we’ve tried them all. Trust us, if you name a color, we’ve tried it. If you name a hair chalk or hair spray, we’ve probably tried that too. We’ve tried so many different things that our friends have put us in hair color rehab (true story) so that we can nurse our locks back to health – hair masks for life! – and yes, we have opinions on those too.
But, back to the subject at hand. Since the weather is warm and music festival season is inspiring everyone to try new, fun things, bright hair colors are clearly on the table. We’ve compiled some of the best bright hair editorials that we’ve come across over the years – ones that have inspired many of our hair coloring trysts, and will inspire others to come – so that if you’re headed to the salon you’ll have them all in one easy place. Click through above and let us know which colors you’ll be trying out!
More From Beauty High:
Pastel Hair Dye: Everything You Need to Know About the Trend
Lauren Conrad Dyed Her Hair Purple
Colored Hair: Get Inspired to Color Outside the Lines
Kate Bosworth stunned in StyleCaster's Golden Girl editorial shot by David Mushegain back in 2011, and the look is still crush-worthy today.
Photo:
StyleCaster/Shot by David Mushegain
If you want just a soft hint of color, try a pale pink in the ends of your hair like model Naty Chabanenko showed off in Elle Vietnam's Barbie girl story.
Photo:
Elle Vietnam April 2012
While this is clearly hair chalk, we love how Cara Delevingne just chalked her braid (with some white highlights) for M Magazine.
Photo:
M Magazine August 2011
We have to include one of our own favorite shoots, Summer Dolls. The models may have been wearing wigs, but this almost neon peach shade has been on our Pinterest boards for months, waiting to be replicated.
Photo:
Beauty High/Marley Kate
Elizabeth Olsen took everyone by surprise when she appeared in Bullett Magazine with pink hair – a shade we all wanted afterwards, of course. This all-over color works well on fair skin tones.
Photo:
Bullett Magazine Fall 2012
Chloe Norgaard may change her hair color practically every day, but the rainbow streaks she had for the United Colors of Benetton F/W 2013 campaign were downright perfect. If you're looking for a rainbow dye job, this is one to copy.
Photo:
United Colors of Benetton F/W 2013
Since purple is apparently the "it" hair color of the season now that Nicole Richie and Ireland Baldwin recently tried out the shade, maybe it's about time you did, too. This pretty pastel shade from Oriana Layendecker is perfect for an all-over hue, or if you just want to try a few strands.
Photo:
English Patient by Oriana Layendecker
If you're anything like us and want to just have fun with your hair color, throw in a few shades at once like Marie Claire did with model Ashley Smith in their "She's Like a Rainbow" editorial.
Photo:
Marie Claire US 2013
Short hair? Don't care. You can still get gorgeous, colorful tips even if you have short strands, like the model in this Marie Claire Australia editorial. We actually may like the color even more on this short bob...
Photo:
Maire Claire Australia June 2011
Charlotte Free burst onto the modeling scene with some amazing pink hair, and we still covet it. But, this gorgeous "just pink enough" shade seen in Marie Claire Spain is exactly what we want to bring to our stylists.
Photo:
Marie Claire Spain
We're always on the hunt for more innovation, and more out-of-the box color, and this editorial for Dew Magazine nailed it on the head. Orange tips, anyone?
Photo:
Dew Magazine/Marta Macha
Wildfox distributed a lookbook in Spring of 2012 that we couldn't stop staring at, mainly because of the placement of the color. The streaks of pastel just along the front hairline (and strategically placed around the head) had us instantly calling our colorists.
Photo:
Wildfox Spring 2012