Pink, Purple, Blue and More: Hair Color Inspiration We’re ‘Dyeing’ To Try

When it comes to pastel hair colors, we’ve tried them all. Trust us, if you name a color, we’ve tried it. If you name a hair chalk or hair spray, we’ve probably tried that too. We’ve tried so many different things that our friends have put us in hair color rehab (true story) so that we can nurse our locks back to health – hair masks for life! – and yes, we have opinions on those too.

But, back to the subject at hand. Since the weather is warm and music festival season is inspiring everyone to try new, fun things, bright hair colors are clearly on the table. We’ve compiled some of the best bright hair editorials that we’ve come across over the years – ones that have inspired many of our hair coloring trysts, and will inspire others to come – so that if you’re headed to the salon you’ll have them all in one easy place. Click through above and let us know which colors you’ll be trying out!

