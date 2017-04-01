StyleCaster
The 17 Prettiest Pastel Beauty Products You Need Right Now

The 17 Prettiest Pastel Beauty Products You Need Right Now

The 17 Prettiest Pastel Beauty Products You Need Right Now
Photo: ImaxTree

We know, we know—pastels for spring? Not exactly groundbreaking. But there’s just something about the promise of warmer weather that makes us want to immediately ditch our brown eyeshadows and vampy nail polish for beauty products that loudly shout to the world, “Hey! It’s spring! Cool!” So that’s exactly what we’re going to do.

And no, none of these pastel products are like the crappy, chalky, flower-covered makeup you bought from Claire’s in middle school, but truly gorgeous, hyper-pigmented formulas, like opaque lavender lipstick, shimmering peach highlighter, and volumizing, mint-hued mascara. Basically, your face will be a walking representation of all that is good to come this month. So we rounded up the very prettiest pastel products to try this spring (or, you know, right now), below. Click through to find your favorites, and get ready to say, “winter who?”

1 of 17
Lorac I <3 Brunch Pro Eyeshadow Palette
Lorac I <3 Brunch Pro Eyeshadow Palette

Lorac I <3 Brunch Pro Eyeshadow Palette, $44; at Lorac

Photo: Lorac
NYX Color Mascara
NYX Color Mascara

NYX Color Mascara in Mint Julep, $7; at NYX

Photo: NYX
Givenchy Prisme Visage Perfecting Face Powder
Givenchy Prisme Visage Perfecting Face Powder

Givenchy Prisme Visage Perfecting Face Powder in Color 1, $49; at Sephora

Photo: Givenchy
L'Oréal Paris Infallable Paints/Lip
L'Oréal Paris Infallable Paints/Lip

L'Oréal Paris Infallable Paints/Lip in Lilac Lust, $9.99; at L'Oréal Paris

Photo: L'Oréal Paris
Deborah Lippman Sweets For My Sweet
Deborah Lippman Sweets For My Sweet

Deborah Lippman Sweets For My Sweet, $29; at Deborah Lippman

Photo: Deborah Lippman
Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon
Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon

Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon in Peridot, $25; at Marc Jacobs Beauty

Photo: Marc Jacobs Beauty
Kevyn Aucoin The Neo-Limelight
Kevyn Aucoin The Neo-Limelight

Kevyn Aucoin The Neo-Limelight, $58; at Kevyn Aucoin

Photo: Kevyn Aucoin
NYX Macaron Lippies
NYX Macaron Lippies

NYX Macaron Lippies in Lavender, $6; at NYX

Photo: NYX
Lancôme La Rôse Blush Poudrer
Lancôme La Rôse Blush Poudrer

Lancôme La Rôse Blush Poudrer, $60; at Lancôme

Photo: Lancôme
Becca First Light Priming Filter Instant Complexion Refresh
Becca First Light Priming Filter Instant Complexion Refresh

Becca First Light Priming Filter Instant Complexion Refresh, $38; at Becca

Photo: Becca
Tarte Clay Pot Waterproof Shadow Liner
Tarte Clay Pot Waterproof Shadow Liner

Tarte Clay Pot Waterproof Shadow Liner in Unicorn Kisses, $21; at Tarte

Photo: Tarte
M.A.C. Strobe Cream
M.A.C. Strobe Cream

M.A.C. Strobe Cream in Peachlite, $33; at M.A.C.

Photo: M.A.C.
Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter Prismatic Amethyst
Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter Prismatic Amethyst

Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter Prismatic Amethyst, $38; at Becca

Photo: Becca
Stila Star Light, Star Bright Highlighting Palette
Stila Star Light, Star Bright Highlighting Palette

Stila Star Light, Star Bright Highlighting Palette, $39; at Stila

Photo: Stila
Urban Decay Naked Skin Highlighting Fluid
Urban Decay Naked Skin Highlighting Fluid

Urban Decay Naked Skin Highlighting Fluid in Skywalk, $28; at Sephora

Photo: Urban Decay
Sally Hansen Miracle Gel
Sally Hansen Miracle Gel

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel in Crème De La Crème, $9.99; at Ulta

Photo: Sally Hansen
Models Own Flawless Correcting Concealer Palette
Models Own Flawless Correcting Concealer Palette

Models Own Flawless Correcting Concealer Palette, $11.99; at Ulta

Photo: Models Own

