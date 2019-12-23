I Feel Like the Only Person Who Didn’t Try Passion Twists This Year

Scroll To See More Images
FOMO, or fear of missing out, is something I rarely experience in the hair realm because I feel most like myself without any. I big-chopped for the second time earlier this year and though it’s been a quick and easy adjustment, I’ll admit there’s a veeeeery small part of me that wishes she hopped on the passion twists bandwagon first. Though many could argue the look isn’t brand new, it was undoubtedly a top textured hair trend this year. And if my spidey senses are on point, it will probably be the protective style du jour in 2020 too.
So what exactly are passion twists? Think of them as a cross between Senegalese twists and goddess locs. The former are two-strand twists with a smooth texture and finish. Goddess locs, created by Dr. Kari Williams, are the lightweight version of real locs, but with a more lived-in finish. When you combine the shape of Senegalese twists with the second-day vibe of goddess locs, the result is passion twists.
Though the finished look is effortless and, for lack of a better word—chill?—, passion twists take a couple of hours to install, especially if you prefer smaller ones. However, if you’re skipping the salon and going the DIY route, experienced bloggers recommend giving yourself some cushion time, choosing products wisely, and preparing for frizz and unraveling, to name a few. But in the meantime, get inspired by some stunning, Instagram-approved takes on passion twists below.
View this post on Instagram
Prelooped crochet takes 45min to 1hr 1/2 #crochetbraids #blonde #passiontwist #crochettwist #twist #havanatwist #naturalhair #relaxedhair #trianglebraids #triangleparts #triangleboxbraids #ropetwist #mediumboxbraids #longbraids #college #shorttwist #waistlengthboxbraids #fastbraider #passiontwist #tuckmethod #braids #csrastylist #feedinbraids #bootybraids #bombbraider #lightweightstyles #curlyends #babyhairs #edgeslaid #crochet
View this post on Instagram
Want something new?! Come get crowned by me!👑 Style: Gypsy Braids Color: 4,27, and 30 Time: 5 hrs • • • • #fauxlocs #goddesslocs #locstylesforwomen #locstyles #protectivestyles #locs #naturalhairstyles #naturalhair #braidstyles #humanhairlocs #passiontwist #explorepage #boholocs #hair #goddessbraids #wilmingtonhairstylist #caryhairstylist #photooftheday #bohemianlocs #passiontwists #raleighhairstylist #hairstyles #nofilter #fayettevillehairstylist
View this post on Instagram
🖤 @happycurlhappygirl A couple of things have truly been bothering me for a couple of days now. No 1. I want my twists back...ASAP. No 2. WHO 👏🏽 SHOT 👏🏽 JAMES 👏🏽 ST. PATRICK??? 😂. If you watch Power, what chu thinking?? And the fact that we have to wait til January to find out, is pure marketing genius. Who shot Ghost?? 👀 #protectivestyles #passiontwists #naturalhair
View this post on Instagram
NEW STYLE ALERT🚨 Passion twists✨ #miamistylist #miamitwist #browardbraider #browardplaits #miamiplaits #mediumplaits #smallplaits #miamibraider #Miamihairstylist #passiontwist #tribalbraids #mediumtwist #smalltwist #smediumplaits #miamisewin #lemonadebraids #beyoncebraids #feedinbraids #plaits #knotlessplaits #miamisewins #boxbraids #miamihair #miamihair #kidsplaits #kidsbraids #kidsknotlessplaits #passiontwists #passiontwistmiami #miamitwists
View this post on Instagram
If you’re a hairstylist looking to learn how to achieve this hairstyle or you wanna learn how to do this style on yourself, check out my tutorial on my YouTube channel!🤗💫 Link in bio! ***inspired by The Boho babe*** #passiontwists #passiontwistsnyc #naturalhair #naturalhairstyles #natural #protectivestyles #newyorkbraider #nychairstylist #thebohobabe #bohostyle #voiceofhair #nyc #tutorial #howtovideo #bookme #hairbyza
View this post on Instagram
You can have it all , no sacrifice. Currently working on having my version of ALL, Three week work sabbatical [in progress] Contract signed for January Goal Planned for 2020 Manifested goodness for the rest of 2019 Creating the reality, that I love and you should too. Boss up and change your life! . . . . #GodSavesLivesIJustPassTheMeds #travelnurse #nursesofinstagram #nursebae #travelnurse #blackgirlmagic #blacknurseskillinit #blacknursesrock #blackgirlmagic #plussizefashion #lifestyleblogger #blackgirlbloggers #travelnurse #pmmlovemybody #celebratemysize #travel #off duty nurse #fallfashion #falloutfits #passiontwists
View this post on Instagram
These #bonitalocs are GORGEOUS! Done by the one and only @bonitarebel - - - - Get this same look by purchasing Bonita Locs Tutorial , link in her bio🙌🏾 - - - - Hair installed by: @bonitarebel Eyelashes: @beyou.berebel - - - - - - #bonitarebel #rebelgang #bonitalocs #locs #fauxlocs #passionlocs #passiontwists #fauxlocswig #fauxlocsatlanta #locstylesforwomen #losangeleshairstylist #locslosangeles #losangeleslocs #beautyinfluencer #losangelesbraider #losangeles #california #protectivestyles #darkskinwomen
View this post on Instagram
Brand used: Model Model, colour P4/27 😍😍😍 #passiontwists #protectivestyles #twists #twistsuk #natural #neatbraids #passiontwistsuk #passiontwistslondon #passiontwistsessex #blackgirlmagic #instagood #inspiration #instadaily #blackgirlhairstyles #braidsgang #braidsganghair #londonhairstylist #passiontwist #passiontwistlondon #passiontwistlovers
View this post on Instagram
Cute Client Cam 📸😍 • Passion Twist on Asha the Lash Gawddd 🙌🏾 • • • • • #ctbraider #cthairstylist #travelingstylist #livingroomstylist #braidstyles #passiontwists #knotlessbraids #naturalhairstyles #protectivestyles #godisthegreatest #blessedhands #highlyfavored #grateful
View this post on Instagram
No pain! Have you booked yet?😍✨ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ •Details: Midback Length Passion twist ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ •Please read all of my rules on my website before booking or dming me. Most of your questions will be answered on my website. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ •Non refundable deposit required. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ •All of my prices are located on my website. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Thank you!💛 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #goddesslocs #goddessbraids #fauxlocs #fauxlocsdallas #dallashairstylist #dallasbraider #dallasbraids #arlingtonhairstylist #arlingtonbraider #arlingtonbraids #boxbraids #marleytwists #crochetbraids #passiontwist #frontalsewin #explore #explorepage #beauty #blackgirlmagic #blackhairstyles #kaisdollhouse #sewin #dallasfauxlocs #dallasgoddesslocs #dallasbraids #friscobraider #friscohairstylist #friscohairsalon
View this post on Instagram
So in love with these 😍🌸 #passiontwist #knotlessbraids #boxbraids #feedinbraids #braids #passiontwist #fauxlocs #goddesslocs #protectivestyles #dreadlockstyles #hairgoals #hairstyles #blackgirlmagic #braidstyles #braidsgang #braidedhairstyles ##fauxlocsnbeautiful #fauxlocfrenzy #naturalhairstyles #naturalhair #fauxlocstyles #fauxloctribe #voiceofhair #fauxlocstrinidad #trinidad #tobago #locsbydrew #nycbraids
View this post on Instagram
VERSATILITY!!! Beautiful passion twists on the beautiful @jlueche 😍😍😍 . #passiontwists #torontobraider #braidstyles #ponytailbraid #braids #toronto #boxbraidstoronto #beautifulblackwomen #torontobraids #torontobraider #braidstyles #ponytailbraid #braids #toronto #boxbraidstoronto #passiontwists #beautifulblackwomen #fauxlocs #darkskin #passiontwists #passiontwiststoronto #torontopassiontwists #braids #boxbraids #torontobraider #torontohairstylist #toronto #fauxlocstoronto #bohemianbraidstoronto #bohemianbraids #twists #longbraids
View this post on Instagram
Happy Saturday lovelies!❤ . Are we all holiday-ready? 🎁🎄 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #momsofig #christmastime #mostwonderfultimeoftheyear #christmas2019 #christmasiscoming #passiontwists #melaninbeauty #canadianmelanin #wearethemelaninmenage #mixedchicks #igmotherhood #honestmotherhood #momswithcameras #blackmoms #teammotherly #motherhoodthroughinstagram #mommyblogger #caribbeangirl #mtsm #momof2 #boymom #fitmom #naturalhairblogger #naturslista #cachos
View this post on Instagram
Small Passion Twist #cincyhairstylist #cincysalon #cincyhair #cincymua #cincinnatihairstylist #cincinnatihair #cincinnatimua #cincybraider #cincybraids #cincinnatibraider #cincinnatibraids #cincinnatisalon #cincinnatisalonstudio #atlstylist #silkpress #frontal #salon #hairideas #atlsilkpress #explore #swipe #explorepage #hairtransformation #explore #boxbraids #boxbraid #boxbraidstyles #passiontwist #passiontwists #passiontwistatl #naturalhairstyles
View this post on Instagram
Passion twists 🌸 . . . . . . •Booking in bio . . . . •Deposit required . . . . #passiontwists #passiontwistsatl #twistbraids #twiststyles #twist #bayareabraider #bayareabraids #bayareabraidslayer #bayareabraiderstylist #richmondhairstylist #richmondbraider #richmondbraids #bookwithme
View this post on Instagram
STYLE INSPIRATION!! with Lenna curls color 30# . . Hair is made with high temperature fiber. ✅Super soft; ✅Lightweight; ✅ Natural looking; ✅Easy to braid and install;✅Reusable Lenna is 22 inches in length, 15 strands in a pack and retails for ₦3000 per pack. Can be installed as crochet left in tact or unraveled. Can be used for messy boho twists, goddess or boho braids style. The usage is endless. You need at least 6 packs for a full head installation. . TO ORDER; 1. click link in bio to shop directly from the website. 2. Send a DM or whatsapp message 📸 @sainttrisha . #UQAAA #SACstores #SACsweetgirls #SAC_hairs #SACgirlonfleek #bethatwoman #passiontwists
View this post on Instagram
The Finest ENGINEER We’ve EVA MET! 👌🏾✨🙈.....Straight out of Durham!💖 . . . PASSION TWIST - The Most Requested Flawless, Long-Standing & Lightweight Hairstyle in the North Carolina Region 🕊 ✨🥇 . . Going into WINTER ❄️ with the same summer energy - Protective styles on deck! Achieve this length and style with our signature Passion Twist! 💎 . . . . 🖤👉🏾 Reserve your appointment by booking with @beauty_at_the_gspot . . #BeautyAtTheGspot #hollywoodhairstylist #ilovemyclients #greensborohairstylist #passiontwistnc #naturalhairgoals #mediamakeup #protectivestyles #durhampassiontwist #mebanenc #hairincluded #voiceofhair #ilovewhatido #passiontwists #makeupartistnc #ncstylist #roanoke #charlottenc #winstonsalem #greensboro #ncbraider #passiontwists #stylist #locs #atlhair #fauxlocs #twist #durhamhair #charlottehair #hairboss #celebrityhairstylist #passiontwists
View this post on Instagram
Realize You Are Royalty! Don’t Let Anybody Do A Half Ass Job Of Respecting You❤️🙌🏾 #knowyourworth #respectyourself Hair & Makeup By Me! Style: #passiontwists #hairblogger #beauty #passiontwists #thebohobabe #melanin #blackwomen #hairbyme #hairandmakeup #makeupbyme #independent #love #selflove #model