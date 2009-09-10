Partying With Marc Jacobs

I love a good party and the one I attended recently for the launch of Marc Jacobs’ fragrance Lola was so much fun! The Beauty Director of Vanity Fair, the gorgeous SunHee Grinnell, personally invited me to the launch as her guest and I was more than happy to accept.

Marc Jacobs is one of my favorite designers — I like his quirky sensibility and attention to detail. I really love how he can do Marc Jacobs and Louis Vuitton at the same time and still make both look so unique and special.

The party was an intimate affair with guests that ranged from socialites and industry execs to makeup artists and the kind of cool downtown girls that Marc Jacob’s represents so well.

The fragrance is beautiful, the guests were gorge and I had a fabulous time. It was the perfect way to celebrate those last fleeting days of summer and get myself geared up for Fashion Week. I’ll have some crazy stories for you from backstage at the Tents next week!

Remember, Beauty Is Individual!