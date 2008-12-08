Editors’ Pick: Party Rehab

Too much holiday partying wreaking havoc on your skin and hair? Hide and heal the evidence with these rehab-worthy products.

Simple Cleansing Facial Wipes

Review: We don’t care how late you got home–there’s no excuse for not washing your makeup off before you crawl into bed. Next time, swipe one of these cleansing wipes over your face to remove makeup in mere seconds, no water or soap necessary. They’re alcohol-, perfume- and dye-free, which makes them perfect for sensitive skin, plus they cleanse and tone all at once.

Price: $6.49

Where to buy: Duane Reade

Yves Saint Laurent Touche clat

Review: It’s been called a magic wand; a description we think hits the mark. A true multi-tasking marvel, this illuminating concealer brightens dull skin, conceals blemishes, hides wrinkles and corrects skin discolorations. Roll out of bed and swipe it on problem areas to look instantly refreshed and radiant, no matter how bad your hangover is.Price: $40

Where to buy: Yves Saint Laurent

Eve Lom Kiss Mix

Review: Too much smooching under the mistletoe can leave your lips feeling chapped, dry and flaky. Whenever your lips get irritated, slick on this hydrating balm made with lip tingling menthol. Kiss Mix also gives your lips a hint of gloss, so wear it alone or over lipstick for a dewy pout that looks great and feels even better.

Price: $25

Where to buy: drugstore.com

3Lab Perfect Mask

Review: If you woke up looking like the walking dead, revive your face with this face mask. It contains growth hormones, green tea, gingko bilboa and protulaca extract which purify and lift sagging skin, improve texture, reduce fine lines, promote collagen and increase circulation. Final results: Glowing, plumped skin.

Price: $120 for six

Where to buy: 3Lab for more info.

Redken Real Control Overnight Treat

Review: Smooth this light treatment over your damp or dry hair before you hit the sheets and it goes to work while you catch your zzz’s. Cationic conditioners deeply moisturize, shea butter smoothes and controls frizz and proteins and ceramides strengthen and protect dry, damaged hair. You’ll totally feel like Sleeping Beauty when you wake up to soft, luscious, uber-healthy hair.

Price: $20

Where to buy: Redken for salons

Physicians Formula Blemish Rx Blemish Healing Concealer

Review: You layered on the heavy, pore-clogging makeup, wanting to look picture perfect for last night’s party, and now you’re paying the price with a pimple of epic proportions. Hide and heal that monstrous blemish with this zit-zapping concealer. The oil-free, creamy formula goes on smooth without clogging pores. It also contains salicylic acid to treat the blemish and a potent blend of botanicals to soothe and diminish the appearance of red, inflamed skin. Breakouts be gone!

Price: $8.99

Where to buy: Walgreens

Lumene Time Freeze Instant Cooling Eye Stick

Review: Too little sleep means puffy, tired eyes which need more TLC than just a simple cream — they need instant, soothing relief. This eye-cream-in-a-stick does just that, thanks to ingredients like arctic heather and Finnish white peat, both antioxidant-rich botanicals that activate the skin’s natural renewal process. We also love the refreshing cooling sensation which is an instant pick-me-up.

Price: $19.99

Where to buy: CVS