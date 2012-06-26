Party Recap: Dove Hair Presents Beauty and the Beach

Beauty and the Beach is truly a tale as old as time: It’s summer. You want to party with awesome people. But you want to feel good about how you look while you’re partying with these awesome people.

Enter, Dove Hair, whose new products help your hair feel nourished, more manageable, and easier to style. StyleCaster put this stuff to the test at the Beauty and the Beach summer kick-off party in Southampton, New York, this past weekend.

Nestled in the oasis that is the backyard of Southampton Social Club, Dove Hair and StyleCaster invited friends to a day of fun in the sun, featuring a pop-up Braid and Beauty Bar, DIY booth, music by DJ Kiss, and an incredible live performance by Geographer. Guests lined up to have their hair styled by New York top stylists Bethany Brill, Lizzie Arneson, Tovah Weingarten, and Vicktor Stevenson, just before heading over to the custom nail art station, hosted by Nail Rock.

Elsewhere on the lawn, DIY ‘It Girl’ Jenni Radesovich, founder of ISpyDIY, set up a friendship bracelet lanyard shop, where guests could create their own accessories (and learn some nifty crafting tricks in the process).

Since no summer fun-day is complete without a water balloon fight and some water guns (filled with Moet & Belvedere!), we did that too.

Last, but certainly not least, the talented and enthusiastic gents of rising star band Geographer gave the party-goers an excuse to dance in the grass in the middle of a steaming hot day.

Know anyone in the slide show who isn’t captioned? Tell us in the comments section below!

