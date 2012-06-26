Party Recap: Dove Hair Presents Beauty and the Beach

Beauty and the Beach is truly a tale as old as time: It’s summer. You want to party with awesome people. But you want to feel good about how you look while you’re partying with these awesome people.
Enter, Dove Hair, whose new products help your hair feel nourished, more manageable, and easier to style. StyleCaster put this stuff to the test at the Beauty and the Beach summer kick-off party in Southampton, New York, this past weekend.
Nestled in the oasis that is the backyard of Southampton Social Club, Dove Hair and StyleCaster invited friends to a day of fun in the sun, featuring a pop-up Braid and Beauty Bar, DIY booth, music by DJ Kiss, and an incredible live performance by Geographer. Guests lined up to have their hair styled by New York top stylists Bethany Brill, Lizzie Arneson, Tovah Weingarten, and Vicktor Stevenson, just before heading over to the custom nail art station, hosted by Nail Rock.
Elsewhere on the lawn, DIY ‘It Girl’ Jenni Radesovich, founder of ISpyDIY, set up a friendship bracelet lanyard shop, where guests could create their own accessories (and learn some nifty crafting tricks in the process).
Since no summer fun-day is complete without a water balloon fight and some water guns (filled with Moet & Belvedere!), we did that too.
Last, but certainly not least, the talented and enthusiastic gents of rising star band Geographer gave the party-goers an excuse to dance in the grass in the middle of a steaming hot day.
Know anyone in the slide show who isn’t captioned? Tell us in the comments section below!
Our Beauty and The Beach series highlights the biggest trends and beach-perfect looks for summer. For more information on our relationship with Dove® Style+Care™: cmp.ly/3
StyleCaster has a definite crush on the gents of Geographer: Ben, Brian, Mike, Robbie and Nathan.
Jacki Clifford for StyleCaster
DJ Kiss welcomes guests to Southampton Social Club.
Jacki Clifford for StyleCaster
Geographer's Mike Deni made our hearts melt. But we also melted. Like, it was really hot.
Jacki Clifford for StyleCaster
Geographer's Nathan Blaz rocks the coolest cello we've ever seen.
Jacki Clifford for StyleCaster
Southampton Social Club, charming in the front, party in the back.
Jacki Clifford for StyleCaster
David Goldberg, Nathan Blaz (Geographer), Brian Osreicher (Geographer), Ari Goldberg, Michael Deni (Geographer), Brandon Perlman.
Patrick McMullan Saturday, June 23, 2012 Photo- ADRIEL REBOH
StyleCaster's Ari Goldberg, Emily Washkowitz, Meghan Cross, and David Goldberg, pre-water balloons.
Jacki Clifford for StyleCaster
But so were these guys: Pop-up beauty bar stylists Lizzie Arneson, Bethany Brill, Tovah Weingarten, and Vicktor Stevenson.
Jacki Clifford for StyleCaster
Display presented by Dove Hair.
Patrick McMullan Saturday, June 23, 2012 Photo- ADRIEL REBOH
Guests sample Dove Hair products.
Jacki Clifford for StyleCaster
Jacki Clifford for StyleCaster
Kristin Konvitz, a braided #BeachBeauty.
Jacki Clifford for StyleCaster
Annette Reichel, a braided #BeachBeauty.
Jacki Clifford for StyleCaster
Marissa Yoss, a braided #BeachBeauty.
Jacki Clifford for StyleCaster
Guests rocked out with custom nail art from Nail Rock.
Jacki Clifford for StyleCaster
Even StyleCaster's CEO dabbled in some nail art. Can someone say #BeachBeauty?
Jacki Clifford for StyleCaster
Guests enjoyed some DIY friendship bracelets, hosted by ISpyDIY.
Jacki Clifford for StyleCaster
And what's a beach beauty without a power lunch of lobster rolls?
Jacki Clifford for StyleCaster
StyleCaster's Megan Branch intimidates her water balloon tossing opponents.
Jacki Clifford for StyleCaster
Jacki Clifford for StyleCaster
StyleCaster's Liz Kozersky with friends
Jacki Clifford for StyleCaster
Mindshare's Tiffany Winter is pretty much the poster child for a stylish party that celebrates hair flare.
Jacki Clifford for StyleCaster
Phoo Nyo chatting with Byron Ling.
Jacki Clifford for StyleCaster
Jacki Clifford for StyleCaster
StyleCaster's new Editor in Chief Laurel Pinson looking sunny and stylish!
Jacki Clifford for StyleCaster
Danielle Saunders ('Chef D') and her team enjoy the sun.
Jacki Clifford for StyleCaster
Guest of a Guest's Dena Silver rocking some stellar shades.
Jacki Clifford for StyleCaster
Mashable's Lauren Indvik is so tech-savvy, she doesn't need a photographer.
Jacki Clifford for StyleCaster
Geographer's Ben B. chills out post-rock-out.
Jacki Clifford for StyleCaster
Mindshare's Gabrielle McNair and Rachel Kaplan rock shades in the shade.
Jacki Clifford for StyleCaster
Lisa Raylesberg makes bubbles look stylish.
Jacki Clifford for StyleCaster
Don't Brandon Perlman, Kristin Konvitz, David Goldberg, Melissa Gilbert and Liz Kozersky make you want to frolic in a backyard with braids in your hair, like, now?
Jacki Clifford for StyleCaster
Emily Washkowitz, Rahel Adler, Laurel Pinson.
Patrick McMullan Saturday, June 23, 2012 Photo- ADRIEL REBOH
Patrick McMullan Saturday, June 23, 2012 Photo- ADRIEL REBOH
Gabrielle McNair, David Sandoval.
Patrick McMullan Saturday, June 23, 2012 Photo- ADRIEL REBOH
Megan Branch, Meghan Cross.
Patrick McMullan Saturday, June 23, 2012 Photo- ADRIEL REBOH
Seth Green, Nick Dimartino, Brian Clouser, Dan Smith.
Patrick McMullan Saturday, June 23, 2012 Photo- ADRIEL REBOH
Ioana, Kodor Moga, Liz Bacelar.
Patrick McMullan Saturday, June 23, 2012 Photo- ADRIEL REBOH
Jenni Radosevich, Jaclyn Johnson, Chelsea Matthews, Liz Carmona.
Patrick McMullan Saturday, June 23, 2012 Photo- ADRIEL REBOH
Tessa Crompton, Lisa Raylesberg, Seth Flowerman, Michelle Colban.
Patrick McMullan Saturday, June 23, 2012 Photo- ADRIEL REBOH
Karrie Crane, Cassedy Nordeen.
Patrick McMullan Saturday, June 23, 2012 Photo- ADRIEL REBOH
Patrick McMullan Saturday, June 23, 2012 Photo- ADRIEL REBOH
Ryan O'Connor, Court Williams, Michael Zona.
Patrick McMullan Saturday, June 23, 2012 Photo- ADRIEL REBOH