Beauty Recipe: Get the Perfect Party Look

With the unavoidable party circuit that happens around this time of year, now’s the time to start stocking up on party makeup inspiration. Whether it’s a black tie event or a holiday party at your best friend’s apartment, finding the perfect makeup look is just as important as finding the perfect dress — just think of all the Instagrams that will inevitably be taken.

So, to help you figure out just exactly what to wear, we’ve come up with a beauty recipe for the perfect look. Take one tube of mascara, one lipstick and a few different powders to whip up a look that’ll have everyone asking where you had your makeup done. Below is the recipe for the perfect party look (inspired by the runway, of course).

MORE: 10 Holiday Party Looks to Steal From Celebrities

Black Mascara: For this look, all you need is a few swipes of black mascara. If you’ve got a long night ahead of you, opt for a waterproof mascara that will stay put without smudging, and be sure to curl your lashes before applying!

Taupe Eyeshadow: The main focus of this look is the metallic lipstick, so keep your eyes simple with a taupe eyeshadow that’s just a shade or two darker than your natural skin tone. To balance out the metallic lip, make sure the taupe shadow is a flat, matte color, like MAC Cosmetics Eye Shadow in Bamboo.

Bronze Blush: Use your bronzer on the apples of your cheeks for a sun-kissed glow, again keeping the focus on your seriously gorgeous lipstick. Our go to bronze blush is NARS Gina, but choose a shade that works best for your skin tone.

Metallic Purple Lipstick: Now comes the fun part: Metallic purple lipstick. For the bold, daring lipstick lover, the brightest metallic lipstick option is Milani Lipstick in Violet Volt. If you love this look but you’re not exactly up for such a bold option, try Dolce & Gabbana’s Amethyst Lipstick, which has a more sheer metallic look.

Image via Imaxtree