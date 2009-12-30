This New Year’s Eve why not ring in the new year with fun flirty party lashes? I have been getting a ton of emails about what party looks women should try on this big night and a glamorous way to go is by having the most fabulous fringe you can find!

Falsies are a cheap and easy way to play and can be found in all kinds of lengths, thicknesses and styles. Some are very natural and look just like your own lashes but better and some are super bedazzled with rhinestones, jewels and glitter. The right way to apply a false lash is to hold up the strip along your lash line first and see if it is too long. If it is, simply snip off a little section so it will fit perfectly along your lash line.

Now apply a little glue to the back of your hand and drag the lash base through it. Blow on it a bit so it begins to get just slightly tacky then apply it along your upper lash line. Hold for a few beats and open up your eyes.

Now apply a little black mascara under the lashes so yours and the falsies blend together. If you find a full lash a bit hard to do you can snip the false lashes in half and apply one section at a time making it easier to handle. You can also use only one section at the ends of your lashes for a really natural look or try adding just a few individuals. For individual lashes use tweezers to drop the root of the lash into a little glue then place it along the lash line where you would like the lash to go. Remember to always use waterproof glue so if your eyes water you won’t have little spiders crawling down your cheeks after midnight.

For longer wearing amazing lashes run out and get custom matched lash extensions. This trend is all the rage and looks totally natural when trained professionals add length and thickness lash by lash. If you want to check out awesome before and after photos and read up on how it’s done, check out Ebenezereyelash.com. This is one of the best lash salons in New York. The site gives you full details of how to wear and care for your new extensions.

With these babies you can wear them for weeks after you pop the champagne and continue the party.

