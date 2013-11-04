Now that it’s November, the holiday party season is officially upon us! Whether you’re reuniting with friends, throwing a family party, or you’re simply heading out on the town for some holiday-themed celebrations, we all need a little inspiration when it comes to party hair and makeup looks.
To get you in gear for the loads of celebrations bound to happen over the next few weeks, we’ve pulled celebrity hair and makeup inspiration from the red carpet. From side-swept waves to matte red lipstick, take a look at 10 holiday party looks to steal from celebrities above!
More From Beauty High:
Get a Sneak Peek at Rihanna’s Holiday MAC Collection
Celeb Hairstylist Ben Skervin Chats Holiday Hair Tips
50 Gorgeous Holiday Hair Ideas From Pinterest
Kate Bosworth keeps things natural and gorgeous with a deep side part and light, berry colored gloss. For this look, opt for a BB cream instead of full coverage foundation, and be sure to use a smoothing serum on your hair to keep it looking shiny and lustrous.
Photo:
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Blake Lively's slicked back ponytail lets her smokey eye really shine, and she finishes the look off with a subtle nude gloss. For the perfectly sleek ponytail, spray a toothbrush with hairspray to brush back any stray flyaway hairs.
Photo:
Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic
Jessica Alba pairs a mega set of lashes with a deep wine lip color, perfect for any party. For a lipstick that lasts through drinks, appetizers, and dinner, apply one coat of lipstick, blot, use transluscent pressed powder on your lips, then apply a second coat of lipstick to seal in the color. The lip color won't budge.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Kate Hudson's smokey eye and middle part will look good on anyone, which is why we love this look so much. For a more natural looking smokey eye, use a mix of browns and taupes instead of blacks and greys, and remember to blend, blend, blend!
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Kerry Washington may look as if she's going for the barely there look, but the details in this makeup are what makes it so gorgeous. Using a darker lip liner paired with a nude gloss on her lips, Kerry's lips are accentuated without being dramatic.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison
Lily Collins looks gorgeous no matter what, but we particularly love this bright red-orange lipstick paired with a black and white outfit. She finishes the look with a ponytail and some face-framing pieces, keeping just a hint of a middle part in the front of her hair.
Photo:
Rachel Murray/WireImage
Minka Kelly ups the glam factor by going with a volumized, half-up hairstyle with tons of sultry waves. Tease hair at your crown before pinning into a half-up style, then finish the look with a simple smokey eye for this look that's ready for any party.
Photo:
David Livingston/Getty Images
Naya Rivera's simple hairstyle paired with a bold, matte red lipstick makes for a chic beauty look that's the ideal accessory for a little black dress. If you're a bit of a lip color beginner but want a red lip without such an impact, try a stain instead of a full on lipstick.
Photo:
Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images
Just because you're going to a holiday party doesn't mean you can't wear a bright pink lipstick! Olivia Wilde's otherwise simple look of tousled waves and mascara is taken up a notch by her gorgeous pink pout.
Photo:
Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for LACMA
Lea Michele's blunt bangs are a gorgeous frame for her smokey eyeshadow look paired with a nude lip. For these beach waves, use a beach spray and a large barrel curlng iron, leaving the ends of hair out of the curl to keep the look slightly unfinished.
Photo:
Jason Merritt