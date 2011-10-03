StyleCaster
Share

Paris Street Style: Colored Hair in Jardin des Tuileries

What's hot
StyleCaster

Paris Street Style: Colored Hair in Jardin des Tuileries

Amanda Elser
by
Paris Street Style: Colored Hair in Jardin des Tuileries
7 Start slideshow

When we think Parisian chic, dip-dyes and flat brimmed fedora’s aren’t the first thing that come to mind. But the past week at Paris’ Fashion Week those certainly were the prominenttrends, what with the occasional dyed auburn locks thrown in for good measure.

The ladies on the streets of Paris took their beauty routine beyond the classic red lip and natural wave. Sure, green strips might be a bit more badass than mariner strips, but there’s something inadvertently chic about rocking such colorful hues in confidence.

And while the beauty looks on the runway were relatively tame (we were surprised too!), we can still appriciate the bold looks off the catwalk just as much.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 7

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Anna Wintour Straddles Eiffel Tower in New Tee

Anna Wintour Straddles Eiffel Tower in New Tee
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share