Paris Street Style: Colored Hair in Jardin des Tuileries

When we think Parisian chic, dip-dyes and flat brimmed fedora’s aren’t the first thing that come to mind. But the past week at Paris’ Fashion Week those certainly were the prominenttrends, what with the occasional dyed auburn locks thrown in for good measure.

The ladies on the streets of Paris took their beauty routine beyond the classic red lip and natural wave. Sure, green strips might be a bit more badass than mariner strips, but there’s something inadvertently chic about rocking such colorful hues in confidence.

And while the beauty looks on the runway were relatively tame (we were surprised too!), we can still appriciate the bold looks off the catwalk just as much.