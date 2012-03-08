Paris Street Style: The Best In Beauty

Now that fashion month is over (ending with a bang in Paris), we can start reminiscing about the best trends spotted. Between the bold brows, graphic, disconnected liner and surprising dashes of color in hair we have plenty of images to rummage through. But, as we all know, some of the best trends are spotted on the streets where editors dress to the nines and models are found in their true form dashing between shows.

Below are some of our favorite looks that were spotted in Paris. Because as we all know (or at least, as the beauty fanatics know) the best way to dress up a look when you’re ragged is to add a bold lip or a great eye.

Leigh Lezark stunned us with her always gorgeous sleek black hair, graphic cat eye and bold, matte red lip. Her flawless skin didn’t hurt matters much either.

This platinum blonde stunner completed her look with a coral pout and minimal makeup everywhere else — we love!

This chic crop is the perfect balance of windswept and coiffed, and with the added boldness of those bushy brows and pale pink lips, this look is just perfect.

This soft and tousled beauty looks like she should be hanging out on the beach somewhere, not dressed up for Fashion Week. But, we’re into her beachy waves, pink cheeks and light touch of mascara on the lashes.

Proving once again that ombre is clearly not out just yet, this beauty shows how to wear the subtle look through the winter.

What happens when you add a tousled braid, orange hat and a pop of coral lipstick? Magic.

This pastel blue crop is just so head-turning, we had to include it. Colors are here to stay, and this little lady has the perfect shade of the moment. And pairing it with a soft orange lip? Pure genius.

Images via Imaxtree