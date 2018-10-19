Paris Jackson Is Giving Us ’70s Love Child Vibes with Her Latest Beauty Look

Paris Jackson’s British makeup artist, Jo Baker, recently gave the star a major ’70s “Summer of Love look” for an upcoming American Apparel event. Baker, whose clients include Britney Spears, Dove Cameron, Mariah Carey and Olivia Wilde, made the 20-year-old’s eyes pop with a major dark blue wing, white eyeliner and light blue shadow underneath her peepers. Her lashes were also long and curled, while her brows were natural and feathery.

Baker posted an Instagram video showcasing her latest look on Jackson. She captioned her inspiration as ’70s Sofia Loren meets ’70s Cher, which equals a love child beauty vibe—of course, a middle hair part was also present.

Jackson is no stranger to loving the ’70s. Her Instagram bio has a line that reads, “Give peace a chance. ☮️,” and peace and love were some of the main themes of hippie and bohemian culture in that decade. On September 25, she posted three photo slideshows on Instagram, all with shots of Woodstock and tie-dye and Volkswagen vans. Her captions progressed from “all i want” to “all i need” to “♥️♥️♥️.”

It’s no surprise, then, that Jackson opted for a ’70s-inspired look from two great entertainment industry icons.