Paris Hilton Debuted A Bob With Bangs In Major High-Fashion Campaign

It’s all about Y2K right now in terms of beauty and fashion trends, as well as icons of the time. Not that Paris Hilton has gone anywhere. She’s just continued to grow her empire. And now, Hilton surprised everyone with a new bob in the new Lanvin campaign. Sure, it’s a wig but it looks so good, she’s actually considering doing it IRL. The images were inspired by the 1950s portraits of New York City’s society women and shot by photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot.

“I’m humbled to be working with Lanvin for their Spring/Summer campaign and to be able to contribute to the brand’s legacy,” Hilton said in a statement. “I’ve always been a fan of the house and personally admire the founder Jeanne Lanvin. She was able to build an empire from one small shop that still exists 130 years later. Her entrepreneurial spirit is so incredible — remind you of anyone else?”

Bruno Sialelli, Lanvin’s creative director, is responsible for this new side of Hilton we all get to see. “She is quite known for her long blonde hair and glimmery style and we wanted to shed light on her ability to transform — much like a swan,” he said.

“As the originator of the influencer movement and the idea of ‘famous for being famous,’ I wanted to show the world how far she has come in the industry that she created. We stripped back the styling and allowed her natural beauty to be captured.”

Friends and fans are obsessing over this more pared-down version of Hilton, plus the new curled-under bob with bangs. “Thinking I might cut my hair short again like this. Thoughts?” she wrote on Instagram. We say a resounding yes.