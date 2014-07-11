Best of the Week: Paris Haute Couture Week, Kristen Stewart’s Dramatic Haircut and More

What better place to show off your beautiful looks other than Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week? This week, a number of our favorite celebrities gathered in Paris to support beloved fashion houses such as Chanel, Christian Dior and Giorgio Armani. While the models walked the runway with upcoming trends, celebrities walked into the show with current beauty trends.

Aside from the Haute Couture shows, there were also some unexpected beauty milestones that happened. Kristen Stewart had no problem shocking us by chopping off her orange hair into a short cut and Nicole Richie sure is keeping us on our toes by dyeing her hair back to the (what we thought she hated) blue hue. Above, we’ve rounded up eight of the best red carpet beauty looks of the week. Let us know what looks you loved in the comments below.

