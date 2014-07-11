Best of the Week: Paris Haute Couture Week, Kristen Stewart’s Dramatic Haircut and More

What better place to show off your beautiful looks other than Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week? This week, a number of our favorite celebrities gathered in Paris to support beloved fashion houses such as Chanel, Christian Dior and Giorgio Armani. While the models walked the runway with upcoming trends, celebrities walked into the show with current beauty trends.
Aside from the Haute Couture shows, there were also some unexpected beauty milestones that happened. Kristen Stewart had no problem shocking us by chopping off her orange hair into a short cut and Nicole Richie sure is keeping us on our toes by dyeing her hair back to the (what we thought she hated) blue hue. Above, we’ve rounded up eight of the best red carpet beauty looks of the week. Let us know what looks you loved in the comments below.
Emma Watson attended the Christian Dior show in Paris wearing a middle part and a subtle coral lip.
Photo:
Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Nina Dobrev opted for a slicked back high bun and a neutral lip.
Photo:
Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Actress Keri Russell wore a tousled beach wave and purple liner to the 'Dawn Of The Planets Of The Apes' premiere.
Photo:
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Kate Hudson wore a piecey, slightly off-centered, high bun to the Giorgio Armani Prive show.
Photo:
Dominique Charriau/WireImage
We're going to get whip lash from Nicole Richie's constant back and forth between purple and blue hair. Either way, she looks stunning.
Photo:
Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kristen Stewart chopped her orange-tinted hair into a short new cut and wore it swept to the side at the Chanel show in Paris.
Photo:
Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Lily Collins stepped out looking beautiful at the Chanel show in a light pink gloss and a deep smokey eye.
Photo:
Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Chloe Moretz went for beach waves and a pop-of-pink lip to complete her look.
Photo:
Kristy Sparow/Getty Images