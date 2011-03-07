Paris Fashion Week’s Weirdest Beauty Looks

If you thought London Fashion Week was going to be as weird as things got this season, Paris just proved you wrong. Aside from all of the gorgeous clothing (and drama) we’ve seen some pretty wacky things this season. From red-faced girls at Viktor & Rolf to cotton candy hair at Yohji Yamamoto, one thing is for certain: we won’t be taking any of these trends to the streets.
Enjoy the slideshow above for our picks of the wackiest looks so far this week.
Pat McGrath painted the "Joan Arc inspired" models with a red pigment, actually accenting all of their features (instead of hiding them!) and elongating the lashes.
At Comme des Garcons the girls walked the runways with sparkling wigs and very clean, au natural faces.
So aside from the cotton candy hair (so good you could eat it) there were also butterfly lashes and white faces at Yohji Yamamoto. Can't tear eyes away.
Manish Arora's "hair hats" had a bit of Asian inspiration and added red cat eyes to complete the look.
Vivienne Westwood went out of the box yet again with ghostly tribal warriors.
Haider Ackermann is bringing the conehead back in style, with streaked colors of course.
The models had black added haphazardly to their strands (almost as haphazard as their brows were) for the Demuelemeester show.
The girls at Gareth Pugh walked the runways with eye "guards" and one model even had a blue LED light in her mouth.