The Most Jaw-Dropping Looks at Paris Fashion Week

With Paris Fashion Week coming to a close (and ending fashion month once and for all!) it’s time to take a look back on what may be our favorite city of fashion month. From Givenchy to Louis Vuitton, the City of LIght knows how to show off a great beauty look – with a “no holds barred” philosophy when it comes to makeup. With a team of the best artists (from Pat McGrath to Peter Philips) on hand, celebrities and editors alike know that when you go to Paris, you can expect to see a great show.
We weren’t disappointed this season, with a mix of both gorgeous beauty looks and avant garde looks alike. From the always a bit out-there looks at Vivienne Westwood to the utterly gorgeous looks at Stella McCartney, there was plenty to take away from the season – and that was just in one week! Above we gathered the most outstanding looks from Paris – the ones that really made us stop and pause. Let us know what your favorites were in the comments below!
For Alexander McQueen's spring show, gold gilded helmets topped all of the model's heads, but what we round most interesting was the fact that they also had black paint – to appear as if there was an extra shadow underneath the helmet – painted along their faces.
For Marc Jacobs' last show at Vuitton, he created a dark but utterly gorgeous masterpiece. All eyes were on the extravagant headpieces and bold, black brows – some models were even painted in LV logos as they walked the runways.
At Givenchy, Pat McGrath created sequined face masks that took a team of 3 artists per model about 10 hours to complete.
For Chanel's spring 2014 show, Karl Lagerfeld's art show inspiration was brought to the face by makeup artist Peter Philips, with colorful, paint-splattered lids.
The makeup at Jean de Castelbajac is always a showstopper, and this season was no different. Clearly gold eyebrows are a "thing" for spring, as we also spotted them at Dior, but these were absolutely gorgeous, complete with a flawless red lip.
The grunge, rocker-chic look at Saint Laurent is definitely one we want to copy. From messy waves to a thick, black-rimmed cat eye, we could easily tone this look down a bit to rock off the runway.
The girls at A.F. Vandevorst literally looked like they had just been rolling in the sand – they still had some left in their hair – and we couldn't help but love it. They were having fun!
Vivienne Westwood knows how to create an "out there" makeup look, and rarely disappoints. This season she simply sent mud-splattered models down the runway (with great lipstick, of course)!
Alexis Mabille's nod to the '50s was exactly on point, with a perfect cat eye, red lip and a bouffant topped off with a bow.
The sharp, graphic liner at Anthony Vaccarello is a different spin on a liner look that could easily be taken off the runways – and is a fun way to liven up your makeup for spring.
Stella McCartney chose a subdued beauty look for her spring show, with a demure cat eye and a sleek low ponytail.
At Elie Saab, the model's eyes were dusted with a gray shadow underneath the lash line and all the way up into the brow bone to complete the romantic vibe. The look was complete with a soft pink gloss and sleek hair.
At Manish Arora the makeup look reminded us of those Necco Candy Buttons we used to eat as kids – not exactly something we would try ourselves, but jaw-dropping nonetheless.
At Yoshi Yamamoto, there were white brows, white hair, and randomly assorted braids (with bright ribbons)!
