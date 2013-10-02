The Most Jaw-Dropping Looks at Paris Fashion Week

With Paris Fashion Week coming to a close (and ending fashion month once and for all!) it’s time to take a look back on what may be our favorite city of fashion month. From Givenchy to Louis Vuitton, the City of LIght knows how to show off a great beauty look – with a “no holds barred” philosophy when it comes to makeup. With a team of the best artists (from Pat McGrath to Peter Philips) on hand, celebrities and editors alike know that when you go to Paris, you can expect to see a great show.

We weren’t disappointed this season, with a mix of both gorgeous beauty looks and avant garde looks alike. From the always a bit out-there looks at Vivienne Westwood to the utterly gorgeous looks at Stella McCartney, there was plenty to take away from the season – and that was just in one week! Above we gathered the most outstanding looks from Paris – the ones that really made us stop and pause. Let us know what your favorites were in the comments below!

