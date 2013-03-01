StyleCaster
Paris Fashion Week Street Style: Bold Lips and Luxe Nail Art

Augusta Falletta
We all love Fashion Week for the beauty trends sent down the runway, and when it comes to Paris Fashion Week we wait with bated breath to see what the iconic designers will debut. Our second favorite aspect of the week, though, is the street style beauty that happens off the catwalk. Parisienne beauty has been much sought-after for years, famous for flawless skin and the effortless look that we all strive for. After comparing the New York street style beauty at Fashion Week to the looks from the streets of Paris, we’re still striving for the look of a girl on the Champs-Elysees.

From deep burgundy lips to headpieces that are making our jaws drop, there was no shortage of beauty inspiration from France. Take a look through our favorite street style beauty shots from Paris Fashion Week and let us know which looks you’ll be trying at home!

Burgundy lips will definitely be a trend this coming season, made clear by the lips we saw in the streets of Paris. 

This entire look may be outrageous, but we can't stop gawking over this intricate headpiece. 

A knitted turban paired with a pixie is just about the coolest look we've seen. 

Turn up the volume on your bold red lip with a coordinating red hat. 

This turban combined with wavy locks looks entirely regal. 

A tuxedo manicure, a la Zooey Deschanel, spotted in the streets of Paris. 

In an all black ensemble, a red lip really pops. 

We love this simple, natural look. 

