Paris Fashion Week Spring 2015: The Looks You Can’t Miss

Scroll To See More Images

Paris Fashion Week — and thus, Fashion Month — has officially come to a close, which means it’s time to take a look back at all of the looks we love the most. With some of the most talented makeup artists and hairstylists in the business working with the world’s most famous designers, you know these looks will wind up being good. Below, we’ve pulled together our favorite looks from Paris Fashion Week. Take a peek at the looks you can’t miss, then tell us your favorites in the comments below!

At Andrew Gn, models wore a bright red lip and no other makeup, plus street wear chic hats and headbands that had a total cool girl vibe.

MORE: 10 Must-See Looks From Milan Fashion Week

Bright blue eyeliner and loose, silky waves were the look at Elie Saab, and we’re glad that the colorful eye makeup trend continued from New York to Paris.

Givenchy’s show made a splash at Paris Fashion Week, taking a slew of top models — namely, Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne — and bleaching their eyebrows.

This metallic green eye makeup at John Galliano is so pretty it practically hurts. We can’t help but think of mermaids when we look at this makeup.

Backstage at Guy Laroche, models’ ponytails were adorned with tiny metal clasps that made for the perfect dainty hair accessory with just a hint of grunge.

Pastel purple eyeshadow was paired with graphic black liner at Julien David, and while the eye makeup was very calculated, hair was texturized and undone for a cool combination.

Bold brows were taken to a new level at Leonard, where makeup artists drew exaggerated, almost cartoon-like eyebrows on the models.

MORE: Don’t Miss These Looks From London Fashion Week

We already know braids will be big for spring 2015, but after seeing the Masha Ma show, we have a feeling plaits will be getting a grungy update.

At Maxime Simoens, colored hair got a new spin, with color being applied to the roots intstead of the tips or lengths. Models were given an array of colors, but this hunter green was our favorite.

Almost every model at Vivienne Westwood had different hair and makeup, but this look was the most intriguing, because we’ve been seeing faux freckles all over the place lately. Could this be the beginning of a new trend?