Paris Fashion Week Obsession: McQueen’s Helmet Heads

One can always rely on Alexander McQueen to bring us a great hair look. Last season we saw quilted hair, quite literally. This season, with Sarah Burton leading the design team for the fall show, Guido Palau for Redken created a helmet hairstyle with both silver and black barettes. Palau said that “when developing this look, I took inspiration from old paintings of women going into battle and different helmets from the middle ages, representing a very strong, confident woman.”

It’s not like you’d ever actually try this style yourself, but in case you want to recreate the look for your next costume party, Palau let us in on his steps. He first pulled the hair back into a low ponytail and then placed the clips down the ponytail. Then, he flipped the ponytail up and secured it to the back of the head and placed clips around any exposed parts of the hair.

Flip through the slideshow above to get fully inspired!

Photos Courtesy of Imaxtree