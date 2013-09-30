StyleCaster
The Best Nail Art From Paris Fashion Week Spring 2014

What's hot
Jaclyn Sciara
by
As Fashion Week comes and goes every year, we love a good recap on all of our favorite shows.  Especially when it comes to Paris, we have to reflect on the amazing nail art that went down the runway. Ever since nail art became such a huge trend, designers are really switching it up and adding beautiful nail designs to complete their looks.

From Chanel to Chloe to Vivienne Westwood, we’ve covered it all. Take a look at the best nails from Paris Fashion Week above, and tell us which designs were your favorite in the comments below!

1 of 10

Valentino dazzled us with these red tips.

At Chanel, the monochromatic outfits were accessorized with bright red-orange nails. 

There was an overall vampy feel at the Maison Rabih Kayrouz show.

Chloe kept it classic with this clean, nude color.

Tsumori Chisato pulled together the overall beauty look with these silver metallic tips. 

Maxime Simoens went for an unfinished, new take on the classic French manicure. 

The elongated nails at Vivienne Westwood were anything but ordinary (very fitting for the designer).

We loved the maroon cut outs at the Roland Mouret show. They're classy and chic!

These beautiful ombre black and white nails were seen at the Gareth Pugh show and we're still dreaming about them.

This is what we call "waterfall perfection" at the Manish Arora show.

