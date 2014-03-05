Paris Fashion Week: The Craziest, Prettiest, and Most Inspiring of the Looks

Hard as it may be to believe, Fashion Month is officially wrapping up this week, ending in Paris, which is typically our favorite week of all. The most creative and striking looks tend to come out of Paris, but there’s a good mix between wearable and inspiring hair and makeup that comes down the runway.

Going through every single look from the week can be a bit time consuming, so we’ve narrowed it down to just the ones you need to see. From the crafty ponytails at Chanel to the awe-inspiring owl feather eyebrows at Alexander McQueen, take a look at the must-see shots from Paris above.

More From Beauty High:

What’s Next For Nail Art, According to a Top Fashion Week Manicurist

London Fashion Week Fall 2014: The Bizarre Looks You Have to See

10 Hair and Makeup Tips You Can Only Learn Backstage at Fashion Week