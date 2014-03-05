Paris Fashion Week: The Craziest, Prettiest, and Most Inspiring of the Looks

Hard as it may be to believe, Fashion Month is officially wrapping up this week, ending in Paris, which is typically our favorite week of all. The most creative and striking looks tend to come out of Paris, but there’s a good mix between wearable and inspiring hair and makeup that comes down the runway.
Going through every single look from the week can be a bit time consuming, so we’ve narrowed it down to just the ones you need to see. From the crafty ponytails at Chanel to the awe-inspiring owl feather eyebrows at Alexander McQueen, take a look at the must-see shots from Paris above.
Most Crafty: Lead stylist Sam McKnight created this hodgepodge of a ponytail at Chanel using extensions, dreadlocks, and bits of tweed fabric braided together into one giant style.
Most Electric: Senior artist Aaron de Mey created an electric blue, exaggerated cat eye on the models at Kenzo using Chromaline in Marine Ultra.
Best Hair and Makeup Combination: Though not every model at Jean Paul Gaultier had the same look, we particularly took to the futuristic top knot, created by famed hairstylist Guido Palau, and winged eyeliner combination.
Most Wearable Braid: Paris Fashion Week may bring the most interesting looks, but it isn't exactly known for the most wearable hair and makeup. At Leonard, we were happy to see a slightly disheveled fishtail braid that we could wear immediately.
Most Shocking: Legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath created this over-the-top look at Alexander McQueen, using feathers on the eyebrow for an owl-inspired look. The spiraled, cornrow hair was created by Guido Palau, with a piece left out on either side of the head above the ears, the rest of the hair braided against the head in the back.
Most Fun Ponytail: Sure, we may have worn this ponytail a few times too many back when we were younger, but we're glad to see the bubble pony is making a comeback, thanks to Valentino. Lead hairstylist Guido Palau created the look, cinching every few inches of the long ponytail with an elastic for a fun look.
Most Eye-Catching: Dries van Noten wasn't the only place we saw this blackout eye makeup, but this one made us look twice. Senior artist for MAC Cosmetics Peter Phillips created the look using Chromacake in Pure Black, and to get this same effect in a less runway manner, you can just shrink the area of lid that you cover in black.
The Coolest Details: Graphic liner has been a trend for the past few seasons, but Anthony Vaccarello took things to a new level. Lead makeup artist Tom Pecheux created a thin, messy and Sharpie-like pattern in red and black for the makeup. It's subtle enough that you could miss the detail if you weren't looking, but striking enough that you'd never want to.