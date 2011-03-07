Paris Beauty Trend: All Tied Up

For Fall 2011 Paris Fashion Week, designers seemed to be going for a simple, polished looked well, when it came to the hair at least sending models down the runways in none other than the tried and true pony. I’m a firm believer that you can’t go wrong with a ponytail, and apparently everyone from Alber Elbaz to Riccardo Tisci seems to agree with me. Whether it’s the sleeker pulled back look we saw at Givenchy, the messier, undone ponytails at Dries Van Noten or the sexy high ponys at Emanuel Ungaro, there’s no denying that things got all tied up in Paris. Click through for some of my favorite pulled back looks of the week, including my favorite braided pony at Lanvin this past weekend.

1 of 10 There's nothing I love more than hats and a braided ponytail!

Lanvin Fall/Winter 2011 Akris Fall/Winter 2011 Barbara Bui Fall/Winter 2011 Pulled back hair is also a great way to show off a standout pair of earrings!

Costume National Fall/Winter 2011 A more unconventional approach to a ponytail.

Damir Doma Fall/Winter 2011 Perfectly undone!

Dries Van Noten Fall/Winter 2011 You can't help but feel sexy in a high pony...

Emanuel Ungaro Fall/Winter 2011 Felipe Oliveira Baptista Fall/Winter 2011 Givenchy Fall/Winter 2011 And for the most avant garde approach to a ponytail...

Issey Miyake Fall/Winter 2011 Next slideshow starts in 10s Paris Fashion Week’s Weirdest Beauty Looks

















