For Fall 2011 Paris Fashion Week, designers seemed to be going for a simple, polished looked well, when it came to the hair at least sending models down the runways in none other than the tried and true pony. I’m a firm believer that you can’t go wrong with a ponytail, and apparently everyone from Alber Elbaz to Riccardo Tisci seems to agree with me. Whether it’s the sleeker pulled back look we saw at Givenchy, the messier, undone ponytails at Dries Van Noten or the sexy high ponys at Emanuel Ungaro, there’s no denying that things got all tied up in Paris. Click through for some of my favorite pulled back looks of the week, including my favorite braided pony at Lanvin this past weekend.
Paris Beauty Trend: All Tied Up
