This Colorful Parade Underwear x Bite Beauty Collab Makes Perfect Sense

Two of our favorite brands are coming together just in time for Valentine’s Day. The Parade x Bite beauty collaboration is one we didn’t see coming but really, makes total sense. Both brands are bold and bright and work to be as socially conscious as possible. Parade underwear is made from recycled fabrics and the brand offers truly inclusive sizing from XS to 3XL. Bite, as you probably know, is both vegan and cruelty-free. “At Parade, we believe that underwear is about radical self-expression––it’s a connective tissue that celebrates who you are today through bold color and expressive design,” said Cami Téllez, Parade’s co-founder and CEO, in a statement.

“Partnering with Bite was a natural extension of our full-spectrum world because makeup is the ultimate personal expression,” she continued. “We’re two brands that think critically about ethical manufacturing and sustainability—Parade through recycled fabrics that are free of harmful chemicals, and Bite through vegan and cruelty-free lipstick. Together, this collection of three lipsticks speaks to what our customer wants today––beautiful, ethical, and personal self-expression.”

Each of the three limited-edition sets includes a pair of underwear and a matching Power Move Creamy Matte Lip Crayon because why shouldn’t they match?! Each has a retail value of

Shop each of the three sets, below. Hurry before your size sells out.

Get the super-comfortable Re:Play Thong in Cherrybomb and Bite’s Power Move Creamy Lip Crayon in Red Velvet.

Get the Re:Play Thong in Balloon and Bite’s Power Move Creamy Lip Crayon in Negroni.

Get the new Re:Play Brief in Bite and Bite’s Power Move Creamy Matte Lip Crayon in Acai Smash.

