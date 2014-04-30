Secret Beauty Ingredient: Papaya

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
Although it may not feel like it, in some parts of the country spring is here and summer is swiftly approaching. That means it is time to slough off that dead winter skin and start revealing the brighter, softer skin that has been hiding all of these months. A great and non-irritating way to do that is to start incorporating papaya infused products into your beauty arsenal. The enzymes within the papaya fruit will gently exfoliate your skin, making dry and dull skin a thing of the past.
So, go ahead and try papaya-filled products! We swear you won’t be disappointed. If you’re not sure where to start, take a look through our slideshow above to find some of our favorite products containing the delicious fruit!
Smooth and sleek skin is something we all strive for in the summertime, and with Kate Somerville's Body Intensive Exfoliating Treatment, silky smooth limbs is what you'll have.
Kate Somerville Bosy Intensive Exfoliating Treatment. $65, sephora.com
Just because you're using makeup doesn't mean you have to clog your pores in the process! For example, Josie Maran's Argan Tinted Moisturizer conceals, perfects, and protects your skin without clogging your pores or harming your skin.
Josie Maran Argan Tinted Moisturizer, $38, sephora.com
Freeman's papaya and mango shampoo will instantly transport you from the shower to the seaside, and with a $4 price tag, it can't be beat.
Freeman Papaya and Mango Moisture Shampoo, $4, drugstore.com
Exfoliate and renew your skin with Peter Thomas Roth's exfoliating scrub to unveil a fresher and more radiant you.
Peter Thomas Roth's Laser-Free Reteturizer Exfoliating Scrub, $38, sephora.com
The papaya enzymes in Nature's Gate Moisturizing Body Lotion will help hydrate and soften your skin — just in time for tank top season!
Nature's Gate Moisturizing Lotion, $10, drugstore.com
A brightening and exfoliateing peel that doesn't irritate your skin? Sounds too good to be true. Amore Pacific's treatment enzyme peel uses natural papaya enzymes to resurface your skin and expose a smoother complexion.
Amore Pacific Treatment Enzyme Peel, $60, Sephora.com
Gently remove trapped dirt and oil from your pores with Nature's Cure Anti-Acne Papaya Skincare System. Not only will this system clear your skin, but it will also exfoliate and revitalize your skin to reveal that radiant glow you've been searching for.
Nature's Cure Anti- Acne Papaya Skin Care System, $24, drugstore.com
Murad's Renewing Cleansing Cream is a non-abrasive way to clean and refresh your skin, while protecting your body's natural hydration.
Murad Cleansing Cream, $36, Sephora.com