Secret Beauty Ingredient: Papaya

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.



Although it may not feel like it, in some parts of the country spring is here and summer is swiftly approaching. That means it is time to slough off that dead winter skin and start revealing the brighter, softer skin that has been hiding all of these months. A great and non-irritating way to do that is to start incorporating papaya infused products into your beauty arsenal. The enzymes within the papaya fruit will gently exfoliate your skin, making dry and dull skin a thing of the past.

So, go ahead and try papaya-filled products! We swear you won’t be disappointed. If you’re not sure where to start, take a look through our slideshow above to find some of our favorite products containing the delicious fruit!

