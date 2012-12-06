Pantone’s New Color of the Year is Emerald: Get on Trend

If we had added up the facts, we should have all predicted Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2013. With Jason Wu’s sultry emerald lids at his fall runway show, a bevy of emerald jewel tone nail polish that has been making every single beauty junkie drool, and the endless amount of the luxe hue seen on the red carpets, this shade was a shoo-in. The color can be worn on any skin tone, giving you “a color of elegance and beauty that enhances our sense of well-being, balance and harmony,” according to Pantone.

We’ve pulled together a list of gorgeous eye products and nail shades that you can start using now to keep you on trend (with both the runways and Pantone’s color predictions) for the new year. Let us know which products you’re coveting in the comments below!