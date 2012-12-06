Pantone’s New Color of the Year is Emerald: Get on Trend

If we had added up the facts, we should have all predicted Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2013. With Jason Wu’s sultry emerald lids at his fall runway show, a bevy of emerald jewel tone nail polish that has been making every single beauty junkie drool, and the endless amount of the luxe hue seen on the red carpets, this shade was a shoo-in. The color can be worn on any skin tone, giving you “a color of elegance and beauty that enhances our sense of well-being, balance and harmony,” according to Pantone.
We’ve pulled together a list of gorgeous eye products and nail shades that you can start using now to keep you on trend (with both the runways and Pantone’s color predictions) for the new year. Let us know which products you’re coveting in the comments below!
Find out which emerald green products you need to stock up on ...
This liner by Buxom glides on flawlessly and stays put. This is a great shade to try out the graphic liner look with! (Buxom Insider Eyeliner in Emerald, $14, sephora.com)
Elizabeth Arden's shimmering emerald shadow can be extended past the crease of your eye for a Jason Wu-like look, or simply lightly swept across your lids for a subtle green shimmer. (Elizabeth Arden Beautiful Color Eye Shadow Single in Shimmering Emerald, $18.50, macys.com)
Our new favorite green (and tried and true nail lacquer line if you want a chip-free manicure) is Jin Soon's Metaphor. It will give you that perfect deep emerald shade for the winter season. (Jin Soon Nail Lacquer in Metaphor, $18, sephora.com)
Just in case you want to add a bit of emerald to your beauty supplies, this eyelash curler is the perfect addition. (Sephora Collection Eyelash Curlers in Emerald, $16, sephora.com)
For a bright, glossy emerald take on the trend, try Illamasqua's polish in Elope. (Illamasqua Nail Varnish in Elope, $14, sephora.com)
For a fun eye hue for your next night out, layer on a bit of Make Up For Ever's Aqua Cream in Emerald Green. Or, if you don't want to go this bold, use the cream as a liner. (Make Up For Ever Aqua Cream in 22 Emerald Green, $23, sephora.com)
Nails Inc.'s Nail Jewelry has the perfect amount of fun glitz and glitter to take this emerald trend to an entirely new level. (Nails Inc. Nail Jewelry in Piccadilly Arcade, $9.50, sephora.com)
If you need help bringing your green shadow to more everyday wear, try NARS' duo. This way you can create the perfect emerald green smokey eye. (NARS Duo Misfit Eyeshadow in Ecru and Emerald Shimmer, $34, sephora.com)
Don't forget about colored mascaras either with this trend! Try out green mascara for a fun night out - but be careful, it can make your lashes look shorter than they are. We advise trying it out on just the top lashes, or just at the ends (with black at the roots) to bring out your eye color. (Paul and Joe Mascara Duo in Spruce, $28, dermstore.com)
You obviously can't try out this trend without finding the perfect liquid liner. YSL's liquid liner in Moire is easy to apply and won't smudge. (Yves Saint Laurent Liquid Eyeliner in Moire, $34, sephora.com)