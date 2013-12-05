5 Easy Ways to Update Your Look With Pantone’s New Color of the Year

Each year when Pantone reveals their Color of the Year, what follows is the inevitable bevy of beauty products that will be produced in that color. 2013’s color was emerald, and we’ve lost count of how many emerald green nail polishes and eyeliners we’ve seen over the past year. Released today, Pantone’s 2014 Color of the Year will be Radiant Orchid, a light purple shade that’s not only gorgeous, but also a lot more wearable than emerald when it comes to makeup.

To get you ready for the year of purple that’s about to happen, we’ve put together five ways to update your look with the popular color — plus the products you can use to do so. From liquid liner to a dose of purple hair color, get in on the fun of the color of the 2014 with the beauty products below!

Liquid Eyeliner: Whether you use it in place of your regular black eyeliner or you play up your peepers with a cat eye, purple eyeliner is the way to go. Especially great on brown eyes, though it works well with any eye color, Eyeko makes a skinny liquid eyeliner that’s easy to use and it stays put for hours on end. (Eyeko Skinny Liquid Eyeliner in Purple, $16, Sephora.com)

Purple Polish: Considering we love purple nail polish so much, we’re pretty excited that our tips are going to be so on trend come 2014. Swipe on a lighter version of the hue, like Essie’s Play Date, for a gorgeous manicure. (Essie Nail Polish in Play Date, $8, Essie.com)

MORE: 10 Best Purple Nail Polishes

Pastel Hair: While we’re currently obsessed with our own purple hair, it’s not a color everyone immediately dyes their hair. Luckily, you can get in on the fun in a non-permanent way by using Bumble and bumble’s Spraychalk, a temporary hair color that will look amazing while it’s in but not give you any issues once you want to wash it out. (Bumble and bumble Spraychalk in Lavender, $19, Sephora.com)

Lilac Lips: Once you’re ready to switch things up from red and pink, go for a matte lilac lip color that will turn heads. Our current favorite is Revlon’s Matte Balm in Shameless. It’s so pigmented that it’s practically electric. (Revlon Colorburst Matte Balm in Shameless, Revlon.com)

Orchid Blush: Add a dose of purple to your cheeks for a trendy glow that will get you noticed. We really love MAC’s blush in Full Fuchsia, one that stays on all day and gives us the look we love. (MAC Cosmetics Powder Blush in Full Fuchsia, $17, MACCosmetics.com)

Image via Pantone