How to Incorporate Pantone’s Color of the Year Into Your Makeup Bag

Each year we wait to see what Pantone will select as the Color of the Year, which serves as a color forecast for the year to come. Last year, it was Emerald, and we certainly saw the shade make its way through various makeup collections. For 2014, the chosen color is Radiant Orchid, a purple-ish shade with pink and fuchsia undertones.

Even if you’re not a fan of colors in the purple family, it’s still possible to pull off the trendy color in a variety of ways. And if you have green eyes, you’re in luck; purple makes green eyes really stand out. Here are our top three picks for makeup that will help you incorporate the color into your makeup routine:

1. MAC Eye Shadow in Creme de Violet ($15, maccosmetics.com)

You can go subtle by putting a light layer of the shadow on your eyelid.

2. NARS Lip Gloss in Revolt ($25, narscosmetics.com)

If you don’t mind going bolder, try this purple lip gloss.

3. Elizabeth Arden New York in Bloom Nail Lacquer Duo (18.50, elizabetharden.com)

This is the perfect polish for those who want to start wearing Radiant Orchid now.

