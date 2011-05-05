Eva Mendes Is The New Face Of Pantene

Photo: © Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Eva Mendes and Naomi Watts have been named as the new celebrity ambassadors for Pantene.

The stunning actresses will appear in campaigns for the world renowned

hair care firm from July with Eva advertising the Breakage to Strength

collection and Naomi supporting the Flat to Volume range.

Eva said, “The amount of torture I put my hair through with flat irons, blow

dryers and curling irons leaves my hair extremely damaged. With Pantene I

can use all of these tools and still keep my hair healthy. It’s amazing to

be working with a brand like Pantene that is so honest; there were no tricks

on the set of the photo shoot. Each look was natural and never manipulated

and my hair looked healthy and beautiful for every shot. Pantene products

truly live up to what they promise.”

Naomi said, “I am excited to join the Pantene family. I want to let women

with fine hair know that achieving beautiful, voluminous hair is possible

without damaging your hair or adding extensions. I am truly blown away by

the research and science that goes into making Pantene. No matter what your

hair type is, you can find a Pantene product that will give you the result

you are looking for.”

Both beauties will appear in all elements of the brand’s holistic marketing

campaign, including TV and print advertising, in-store displays, iMedia and

public relations campaigns.



