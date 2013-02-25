WATCH: How to Get Romantic Red Carpet Curls

There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t wake up and think, we wish we could have soft, luscious side-swept curls a la the red carpet looks we’re seeing on stunning celebs like J Lo, Christina Hendricks and Emma Stone. Even Kate Middleton knows that a dashingly deep side part with romantic curls is a look fit for royalty. As it turns out, you can elevate the simplest blowout to get this style, even if you spent the Oscars simply couch gawking with friends. Watch the video above and get this hot red carpet look with these easy steps from Pantene’s Celebrity Stylist, Danilo.

You’ll see everything from how to build a simple foundation all the way to creating shiny, healthy, touchable curls using the new Pantene Pro-V Stylers Collection. Plus, Danilo will let you in on the secret of the about-to-hit-the-shelves Pro V Ultimate 10 BB Creme – the first ever hair beauty balm cream that’s been created by Pantene. True to BB form, it’s the ultimate wonder fix for all your hair woes, and it gives your curls a star-worthy shine. So you, too can have the red carpet look while you’re scarfing popcorn.

Get your glamour on with this red carpet-worthy ‘do and then join Pantene on Twitter (follow @Pantene) to boast about your gorgeous locks. Just use the hashtag #WantThatHair to gossip about what hairstyles and looks you spotted on the red carpet!

For more information about our relationship with Pantene click here: cmp.ly/3