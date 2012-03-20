Pantene Collabs With Funny Or Die On A Hair-Sterical Video

In honor of Pantene’s “Back by Popular Demand” campaign, the haircare company partnered with the hilarious people over at Funny or Die to bring us some ’80s hair inspiration.

The video, called “The Weird Science and Big Business of Working Girls in The Breakfast Club” is a combination of all of our favorite ’80s flicks with some serious hair to go along with it. The short features three lines (Anti-Dandruff, Ice Shine and Silver Expressions) that Pantene has brought back after an outpour of requests from their Facebook fans.

If I’m being honest, I am a ’90s baby through-and-through. Sure, I was born in ’89, but I would opt for a warm flannel over nylon spandex any day of the week. That being said, I would be deluding myself if I didn’t admit to garnering some serious beauty inspiration from the ladies in the 80s. So in honor of Pantene’s newly relaunched products and their tribute to the 80s, we decided to have a tribute of our own.

Check out the slideshow above to see our favorite 80s ladies and their rocking hair