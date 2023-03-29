Reviewers Say They ‘Cannot Be More Grateful’ For This $10 TikTok-Viral Acne Wash That ‘Works Miracles’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I was scrolling through TikTok the other night when I stumbled upon a video raving about a certain drugstore acne treatment, the PanOxyl Acne Wash

. The affordable formula has gotten a lot of credit from app creators (including estheticians) who claim it provides “tremendous results” on cystic and hormonal acne.

Despite its potent ingredient list, the acne wash

is safe enough to use daily to kill off bacteria across the skin that is causing unwanted breakouts. Its inclusion of 4 percent benzoyl peroxide, a topical antiseptic commonly used in acne-related treatments, helps unclog congested pores, treat existing spots and prevent future ones from forming as frequently.

Despite benzoyl peroxides’ drying effects, those with sensitive skin shouldn’t necessarily shy away from using the wash; the potent ingredient is balanced out by emollients that offer a gentle and hydrating cleanse. Plus, the formula

comes dermatologist recommended and is pH balanced, so it won’t throw off your skin’s barrier even further.

PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash

also comes highly vetted by like minded shoppers who say they “cannot be more grateful” for its benefits—it has nearly 39,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Plenty of users have seen results on areas of the body beyond the face, including the back, scalp and even the armpits as a “B.O hack,” causing them to forgo deodorant altogether.

“I cannot be more grateful really, I was really embarrassed of my face and I had extreme anxiety and face picking, my face skin was a mess,” wrote one reviewer. “I was feeling really bad, and didn’t want anyone to look at me. Thanks to this, I can relax a bit more.”

“If you were hesitant to buy this… don’t be! I suddenly had painful acne all over my back and was so embarrassed until I found this product,” said a second person. “It worked like a charm and in less than three days I saw results! I also read it can be used for stinky underarms and immediately wanted to test it out and I’m amazed! 10/10 product. smell is not great but you can definitely get past that once you see all of the benefits.”