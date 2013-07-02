WATCH: How to Get Panda Nail Art

We at Beauty High have decided to declare July “Manicure Month,” a month-long celebration of what we love most: nails. We’ve teamed up with nail art bloggers and manicurists from across America to bring you nail art how to’s, video tutorials, and manicure inspiration throughout July.

When it comes to nail art, we like to get a bit creative. This trend (or what has now become a nail staple) of dressing up our nails gives us a great excuse for taking everything we love in real life, and letting it come alive on our fingertips. So, we obviously had to ask one of our favorite nail artists, Miss Pop, to create an adorable nail art pattern with one of our favorite animals, pandas.

In the video above, she shows us how to not only get adorable little pandas on our nails, but how to also incorporate some of this season’s hottest trends, such as black and white and the “neutral nail” look. The combination of these three looks added up to greatness – check out the video above to learn how to get them yourself!

Video by Alissa Huff

