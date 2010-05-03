Pamper Your Mom This Mother’s Day – Beauty Gift Guide

Photo courtesy of Jurlique

Whether your mom is the type that bakes a mean apple pie or is the kind of feisty female that put the fierceness in women’s lib, finding a present that describes how you feel about mom is about as impossible as moving apartments when the only car to your name is a VW bug.

But every year around the beginning of May, we all attempt this insurmountable undertaking, knowing that our mothers will say that they love what we got them no matter what (and then turn to our other siblings and say “She always had peculiar taste.”).

To prevent some seriously stressful shopping, going the beauty route is a safe way to go. After all, what girl (no matter the age) doesn’t love to be feel even a tad more glowing. Below is a list of new beauty products to pamper your mom with on her special day, or at the very least, gifts that she can hopefully find useful. Happy hunting!

Rebecca’s Picks (above)

Designer Rebecca Taylor and Jurlique teamed up for Mother’s Day to create the two products that are perfect to add to any woman’s vanity. But rather than selling each product solo, the Intense Recovery Mask and Rose Hand Cream, comes together packaged in an adorable floral box. And if you’re a bit late on the gift-giving, the set is available from now through the end of May. $59, jurlique.com

Opal Sonic Infusion System



Photo courtesy of Clarisonic

The latest product from Clarisonic is one worth splurging on for the mother who loves gadgets. This system combines a sonic infusion technology with an anti-aging sea serum. The one-two combo infuses the delicate area around the skin with moisture and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. $245, sephora.com

Chlo Eau De Toilette



Photo courtesy of Chlo



To show your mom that she’s the elegant lady that you’ve always looked up to, give her the latest Chlo fragrance. The spring-appropriate scent smells of crisp mandarin orange zest and fresh freesia, giving it a feminine, bold and natural air. $65, sephora.com

Kiehl’s Lavender Collection For Mom



Photo courtesy of Kiehl’s

Since Mother’s Day is all about pampering your mom, Kiehl’s is a classic crowd-pleaser. Treat your mom to a lavender-scented gift set to help her de-stress. The kit includes: Lavender Foaming-Relaxing Bath with Sea Salts and Aloe, Bath and Shower Liquid Body Cleanser, Deluxe Hand & Body Lotion, Midnight Recovery Concentrate and Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate. $54.50, Kiehls.com

H2O+ Hands & Feet Sampler



Image: ulta.com

Since some moms won’t take the time to actually go to the spa, bring it home to her. H2O+ Hands & Feet Sampler includes a Hand and Nail Cream, Pumice Foot Scrub, Pumice Nail Brush and Softening Mint Foot Rub which you can set next to that warm tub of water you so thoughtfully prepared for her. $24, ulta.com

Tocca Candle Gift Set



Image: lolahomeandapparel.com

This boxed set of Tocca’s signature scents (Kyoko, Cleopatra, Grace and Havana) comes with a coordinating set of matches. Each 1.2 oz candle can be distributed around the home to bring about a lovely home scent. Plus, the packaging is just pretty enough to stand as decoration on their own. $42, Candledelirium.com

Ole Henriksen’s African Red Tea Starter Kit



Photo Courtesy of Ole Henriksen

This starter kit from Ole Henriksen helps to give your mom all of the crucial products she needs for her fight against anti-aging. The kit includes products for a complete day and night routine packed in pint-sized containers which make them perfect for toting along on her summer vacations which she’s bound to take more of now that the birds have flown the nest. $65, olehenriksen.com

Lancome Essential Skincare and Makeup Collection



Image: sephora.com

This gift set comes with all of the essentials for mom’s makeup routine

High Definition Mascara and Juicy Tubes Lip Gloss for day, and then Primordiale Skin Recharge Moisturizer and Makeup Remover for night. Packaged in one convenient go-to kit, it’s also the perfect miniature set for a working mom to grab when she’s on-the-go. $32, sephora.com

Related: Mother’s Day Gift Guide