Pamela Anderson has grown to love her “powerful” pixie cut, but you’ll never guess who she thought she looked like at first. [ONTD]

Spring is (supposedly) just days away: Here are all the beauty trends you need to know for the coming season. [Beauty High]

If we had known that Mary-Kate Olsen didn’t know how to brush her hair, we would have volunteered to teach her years ago. [Us Magazine]

Wait, what? Taylor Swift is no longer a blonde. [Cosmopolitan]