Turns Out Pamela Anderson Carries the Same Beauty Products in Her Handbag as the Rest of Us

There are few people who have reached a beauty icon status as cemented in pop culture history like Pamela Anderson. Take her classic thin brows during the ’90s that defined an era or her perfection of the smokey eye shadow look I’ve spent years trying to recreate—the actress and author has always been that girl.

Nowadays, Pamela seems to be leaning towards a significantly more natural makeup look but it’s just as inspo-worthy (if not more) as the glam she wore all those years ago. The Baywatch star recently revealed in a new video for Vogue’s In the Bag series all of her go-to makeup products, so naturally, we plan on snagging these immediately.

Among her item essentials she keeps in her purse—including a G-string she promptly used to tie her hair up with— Pamela gave her stamp of approval to a skincare meets makeup fan-favorite product, Ilia’s True Skin Serum Concealer.

Ilia’s serum concealer—which is available in 20 shades—is a medium-coverage product that is packed with skin-loving ingredients such as brightening vitamin C and albizia julibrissin bark extract. If you’re a bit insecure about under-eye circles (relatable), than you’ll love that fact that you can both cover your dark circles and help correct them at the same time.

Another one of Pamela’s favorite products? The Ilia DayLite Highlighting Powder, which comes in soft gold and rose gold shades. “I love Ilia,” she says in the video. “Ilia is really beautiful. And this is like their little highlighty thing. We didn’t know about this in the ’90s but this is good.”

The brand’s highlighter is made of a buttery soft blend that adds a gorgeous touch of shimmer to your complexion. Use it on the high points of your face (like cheeks, bridge of nose, temples) or on your eye lids or underneath your brow bone for an illuminated shine. The clean, talc-free finely milled powder brings an an illuminating glow to the skin that makes it almost appear airbrushed. Plus, the inclusion of jojoba oil hydrates and nourishes the skin throughout wear.

Who knew channeling Pamela Anderson could be so easy?! See below for another item she always keeps on hand.

