This Anti-Aging Retinol Face Oil Is So Good, One Shopper Started ‘Going Without Makeup’—& It’s Down to $11

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There are skincare products that target just about any skin concern, whether it be dryness, dullness, acne or visible signs of aging. But what if there was a product that could address all of these concerns at once? Let us introduce you to the new MVP of your skincare routine: the Skin Therapy Oil from Palmer’s.

This face oil truly does the most for your complexion and that’s thanks to its cocktail of skin-loving ingredients, including retinol, vitamin C, cocoa butter, an exclusive Cetesomate-E Complex from Palmer’s and 10 pure oils. Retinol works like magic for fine lines and wrinkles, while vitamin C brightens dark spots. Cocoa butter is great for softening and moisturizing the skin, and the brand’s exclusive complex is packed with essential vitamins and nutrients.

Palmer’s has been around for over 180 years, so creating amazing formulas with top-quality, plant-based ingredients is nothing new. And it comes as no surprise that this anti-aging face oil is the No. 1 bestseller in its category on Amazon.

The Skin Therapy Oil usually costs $19, but is currently on sale for $11 at Amazon. $11 for a product that is so multifunctional is a small price to pay for such great results.

RELATED: Hailey Bieber’s Beloved $13 Face Oil Gives Shoppers ‘Baby Soft, Wrinkle-Free Skin’—& It’s on Discount Today

Sure, this product’s ingredient list sounds impressive, but what about its actual results? The lightweight, non-greasy formula has earned a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon, with over 28,000 shoppers giving it a perfect five-star rating.

One wrote, “My skin feels so incredibly soft and hydrated. This is the first time I actually don’t mind going without makeup because it truly has brought back such a youthful look and feel to my 34-year-old face.”

“I’ve been rocking blemish-free, well-balanced, great-looking skin for weeks now. I’ve seen improvement in all areas, including improving the look of deep wrinkles on my chin and forehead,” raved another shopper. “Just three drops morning and night so this bottle has lasted quite a while. I will never go without this product again!”

Clearly, Palmer’s is on to something with its Skin Therapy Oil. The formula has a star-studded lineup of ingredients, and thousands of Amazon shoppers can vouch for its effectiveness. Add a bottle to your cart while the anti-aging oil still has a 42 percent discount.