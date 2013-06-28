Can’t Tan? How To Embrace Pale Skin This Summer

When summer hits, people with fair complexions have two choices: They can douse themselves in orangey self-tanner or they can try the goth trend. As a member of the pale person club, I can say that neither option sounds particularly pleasing — and getting sunburned in pursuit of a real tan is out of the question. Instead, I try to use makeup shades that enhance my fair skin, instead of trying to camouflage it.

Peach Is Your Friend

While a bright pink blush gives life to your skin, it’s not the most natural looking. To get a believable flush, try a peach color, like MAC Powder Blush in Royal Sunset ($21, maccosmetics.com). Instead of just applying to your cheeks, swipe the color across your eyelids, too.

Choose Bronzer Carefully

Many, many face bronzers have come across my desk, and as much as I desperately want them to give me a sun kissed glow, most of them make me look like I just finished playing outside in dirt. One bronzer that gave me the sheer color I wanted was Dr. Hauschka Translucent Bronze Concentrate ($39.95, drhauschka.com). Because it goes on so sheer, even the fairest of skin tones can wear this makeup.

Make Skin Radiate

It’s very easy for pale skin to look like dry, dull skin, so highlighter should be placed carefully. RMS Beauty Living Luminizer ($38, rmsbeauty.com) gives a nice sheen wherever it’s applied, so dab some onto your brow bones, the bridge of your nose and along your cheek bones.

The same rule of illuminating skin can be applied to your exposed skin. Most body shimmers come in colored formulas that leave you looking streaky or like you aren’t proud of your pale skin (which I know isn’t true). Prtty Peaushun Skin Tight Body Lotion ($39, prttypeaushun.com) has a colorless shade that makes legs and arms look luminescent. It also helps blur imperfections with light-reflecting particles.

What’s your go-beauty tip when it comes to showing off your fair skin?

